The Fund is designed to provide diversification among various asset classes by investing its assets in a combination of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are pooled investment vehicles, such as registered investment companies, grantor trusts and publicly traded partnerships, whose shares are listed and traded on stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market.

Horizon Advisers (the “Adviser”) buys and sells certain broad-based ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) for the Fund based on its analysis of trends in equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. The equity Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities. The fixed income Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign sovereign debt, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Underlying ETFs may attempt to track the price movements of fixed income securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The alternative Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of commodities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Underlying ETFs may use derivatives, principally futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, to achieve their investment objectives.

The Fund will invest in Underlying ETFs that may attempt to track the price movements of assets throughout the world, including securities of companies in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.