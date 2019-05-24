Home
Trending ETFs

Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund

HDACX | Fund

$14.98

$20.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$20.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HDACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Austin Zaunbrecher

Fund Description

The Fund is designed to provide diversification among various asset classes by investing its assets in a combination of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are pooled investment vehicles, such as registered investment companies, grantor trusts and publicly traded partnerships, whose shares are listed and traded on stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market.

Horizon Advisers (the “Adviser”) buys and sells certain broad-based ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) for the Fund based on its analysis of trends in equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. The equity Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities. The fixed income Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign sovereign debt, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Underlying ETFs may attempt to track the price movements of fixed income securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The alternative Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of commodities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Underlying ETFs may use derivatives, principally futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, to achieve their investment objectives.

The Fund will invest in Underlying ETFs that may attempt to track the price movements of assets throughout the world, including securities of companies in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

HDACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 74.49%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 59.90%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 40.51%
5 Yr -0.9%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 44.95%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% 40.49%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 19.17%
2019 1.1% -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 -2.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 75.07%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 65.89%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% 52.39%
5 Yr -0.7%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 52.46%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% 48.62%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 25.72%
2019 1.1% -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 -1.8% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HDACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDACX Category Low Category High HDACX % Rank
Net Assets 20.7 M 10 804 B 85.79%
Number of Holdings 22 1 17333 85.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.5 M -7.11 B 145 B 76.12%
Weighting of Top 10 74.88% 0.0% 20474.3% 23.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ishares SP 500 14.42%
  2. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 10.19%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF 9.25%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund 7.95%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF 7.06%
  6. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 6.77%
  7. Alerian MLP 5.35%
  8. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure 4.98%
  9. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF 4.97%
  10. Ishares SP Global Infrastructure Index Fund 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDACX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% -142.98% 259.25% 54.29%
Cash 		1.31% -2458.20% 7388.76% 31.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 4.50%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 25.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 25.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% 39.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDACX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 19.65%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 65.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 4.72%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 68.16%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 67.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 62.50%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 7.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 41.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 64.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 68.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 23.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDACX % Rank
US 		98.79% -142.98% 149.27% 44.95%
Non US 		0.00% -38.73% 159.65% 27.02%

HDACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A -2.86% 950.64% 21.85%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 61.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 83.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HDACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HDACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 96.86%

HDACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDACX Category Low Category High HDACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 59.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDACX Category Low Category High HDACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 73.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Zaunbrecher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

3.92

3.9%

Austin is a senior portfolio manager and is the fund manager for the Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund and the Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund. He also works as the lead equity analyst for the energy and utility sectors for the fund family and manages discretionary investment portfolio for high net worth individuals, endowments and foundations. Prior to joining Hancock Horizon Funds, Austin worked at Equitas Capital Advisors and as an Investment Associate at Merrill Lynch in Washington DC. Austin attended Tulane University earning a Bachelor of Arts in History as well as Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and international business. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation and is a member of the CMT Association. He is a board member of the CFA Society of Louisiana and a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

