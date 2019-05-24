Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund is designed to provide diversification among various asset classes by investing its assets in a combination of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are pooled investment vehicles, such as registered investment companies, grantor trusts and publicly traded partnerships, whose shares are listed and traded on stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market.
Horizon Advisers (the “Adviser”) buys and sells certain broad-based ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) for the Fund based on its analysis of trends in equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. The equity Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of common stocks, preferred stocks, and convertible securities. The fixed income Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign sovereign debt, municipal bonds, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Underlying ETFs may attempt to track the price movements of fixed income securities of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The alternative Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests include those that attempt to track the price movements of commodities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Underlying ETFs may use derivatives, principally futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, to achieve their investment objectives.
The Fund will invest in Underlying ETFs that may attempt to track the price movements of assets throughout the world, including securities of companies in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently, which could result in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|HDACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|74.49%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|59.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|40.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HDACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|44.95%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|40.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|19.17%
|2019
|1.1%
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|HDACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|75.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|65.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|52.39%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HDACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|52.46%
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|48.62%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|25.72%
|2019
|1.1%
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-1.8%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|HDACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.7 M
|10
|804 B
|85.79%
|Number of Holdings
|22
|1
|17333
|85.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.5 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|76.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.88%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|23.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDACX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|54.29%
|Cash
|1.31%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|31.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|4.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|25.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|25.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|39.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDACX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|19.65%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|65.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|4.72%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|68.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|67.84%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|62.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|7.10%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|41.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|64.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|68.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|23.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDACX % Rank
|US
|98.79%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|44.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|27.02%
|HDACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|21.85%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.87%
|61.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|HDACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HDACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HDACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|96.86%
|HDACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|59.48%
|HDACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HDACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|73.00%
|HDACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
3.92
3.9%
Austin is a senior portfolio manager and is the fund manager for the Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund and the Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund. He also works as the lead equity analyst for the energy and utility sectors for the fund family and manages discretionary investment portfolio for high net worth individuals, endowments and foundations. Prior to joining Hancock Horizon Funds, Austin worked at Equitas Capital Advisors and as an Investment Associate at Merrill Lynch in Washington DC. Austin attended Tulane University earning a Bachelor of Arts in History as well as Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and international business. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation and is a member of the CMT Association. He is a board member of the CFA Society of Louisiana and a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
