Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e. at least 80% of net assets) in fixed income securities issued by U.S. corporations. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. In general, the Portfolio invests predominantly in investment grade fixed income securities and will maintain aggregate characteristics similar to the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index. Securities held by the Portfolio will primarily be rated investment-grade or better by one of the established rating agencies or, if not rated by an agency, of comparable credit quality as determined by the Specialist Manager at the time of purchase. Additionally, investment-grade securities held by the Portfolio which are downgraded below investment-grade may be retained provided this would not result in the total percentage of below investment grade securities in the Portfolio exceeding a maximum market value of 20% of the Portfolio. Securities purchased for the Portfolio will have varying maturities, but under normal circumstances the Portfolio will have an effective dollar weighted average portfolio maturity that is within the range of the average portfolio maturity in the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index, which range, as of June 30, 2022, was between 1 and 100 years. The weighted average maturity of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index as of June 30, 2022 was 11.44 years. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in investment grade fixed income securities issued by U.S. corporations. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its assets in municipal bonds (i.e., debt securities issued by municipalities and related entities). The Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns.

The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.