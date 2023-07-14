Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The Value Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
HCVEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.07 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCVEX) Primary
HCVEX (Mutual Fund)

The Value Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.07 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCVEX) Primary
HCVEX (Mutual Fund)

The Value Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.07 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCVEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Value Equity Portfolio

HCVEX | Fund

$30.07

$582 M

1.18%

$0.35

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$582 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Value Equity Portfolio

HCVEX | Fund

$30.07

$582 M

1.18%

$0.35

0.00%

HCVEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Value Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio is a diversified investment company that is designed to implement a value-oriented investment approach. A "value investor" seeks to select securities that trade for less than the intrinsic value of the issuing company, as measured by fundamental investment considerations such as earnings, book value and dividend paying ability. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in equity securities. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of the total assets of the actively managed portion of the Portfolio in income-producing securities other than common stock, such as bonds, including those that are convertible into common stock. These income-producing securities may be of any quality or maturity. The Portfolio will focus its investments in equity securities of large and mid-capitalization issuers. As of the date of this Prospectus, companies with a market capitalization of between $2.9 billion and $46.5 billion would likely be included in the "mid cap" range. Up to 20% of the total assets of the total Portfolio may also be invested in securities issued by non-U.S. companies. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs") that invest in equity securities. The Portfolio may also invest in option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one investment subadviser ("Specialist Manager"). The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in line with the Portfolio's benchmark over time.

Read More

HCVEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCVEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 11.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 8.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 6.8%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCVEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 11.5% N/A N/A N/A
2020 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.4% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -3.4% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCVEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 16.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 11.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 10.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCVEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 11.5% N/A N/A N/A
2020 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.4% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.8% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCVEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCVEX Category Low Category High HCVEX % Rank
Net Assets 582 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 455 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.05% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC. 6.28%
  2. MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.73%
  3. AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.23%
  4. ALPHABET INC. 1.90%
  5. ALPHABET INC. 1.40%
  6. THE PROCTER GAMBLE COMPANY 1.39%
  7. JOHNSON JOHNSON 1.36%
  8. BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.28%
  9. NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.26%
  10. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCVEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.18% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCVEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCVEX % Rank
US 		98.81% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCVEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCVEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCVEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCVEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCVEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCVEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCVEX Category Low Category High HCVEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCVEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCVEX Category Low Category High HCVEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCVEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCVEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×