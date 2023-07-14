Home
The U.S. Government Fixed Income Securities Portfolio

mutual fund
HCUSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCUSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The U.S. Government Fixed Income Securities Portfolio

HCUSX | Fund

$8.51

$918 M

1.37%

$0.12

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$918 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HCUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The U.S. Government Fixed Income Securities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in fixed income securities issued or fully guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Federal Agencies, or sponsored agencies. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. Securities in which the Portfolio may invest include bonds, notes and certificates of deposit. These may include securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. In general, the portfolio will maintain aggregate characteristics similar to the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, although portions of the portfolio may maintain other characteristics at the discretion of the Adviser. Securities held by the Portfolio will be rated investment grade or better by at least two rating agencies at the time of purchase or, if not rated by an agency, of comparable credit quality as determined by the Specialist Manager at the time of purchase. Overall credit quality of the Portfolio will be maintained at a level substantially equal to that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index. The Portfolio will attempt to be fully invested at all times in U.S. Government fixed income securities, but may hold cash positions at times to adjust the duration of the Portfolio to more closely approximate that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, to replicate the interest rate sensitivity of the securities in the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, or to approximate the exposure to cash in the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index from coupon payments, principal payments or called securities. The Portfolio intends to maintain an effective dollar weighted average portfolio maturity similar to that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, which was 7.81 years as of June 30, 2022. The Portfolio

may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in U.S. fixed income securities issued or fully guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Federal Agencies, or sponsored agencies. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.

Read More

HCUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -4.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -7.8%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -2.4%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -1.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 1.0% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -0.3% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -4.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -7.8%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -2.1%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.3%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 1.1% N/A N/A N/A
2018 0.1% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCUSX Category Low Category High HCUSX % Rank
Net Assets 918 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 299 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 521 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 56.71% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Sht-Term Inflation-Protected Sec Idx 51.89%
  2. State Street Institutional Investment Trust: State Street Institutional Treasury Plus Money Market Fund; Trust 1.00%
  3. United States of America 0.53%
  4. United States of America 0.51%
  5. United States of America 0.50%
  6. United States of America 0.49%
  7. United States of America 0.48%
  8. United States of America 0.45%
  9. United States of America 0.43%
  10. United States of America 0.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCUSX % Rank
Bonds 		48.01% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCUSX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCUSX % Rank
US 		48.01% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCUSX Category Low Category High HCUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.37% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCUSX Category Low Category High HCUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

