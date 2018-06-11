Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in fixed income securities issued or fully guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Federal Agencies, or sponsored agencies. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. Securities in which the Portfolio may invest include bonds, notes and certificates of deposit. These may include securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. In general, the portfolio will maintain aggregate characteristics similar to the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, although portions of the portfolio may maintain other characteristics at the discretion of the Adviser. Securities held by the Portfolio will be rated investment grade or better by at least two rating agencies at the time of purchase or, if not rated by an agency, of comparable credit quality as determined by the Specialist Manager at the time of purchase. Overall credit quality of the Portfolio will be maintained at a level substantially equal to that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index. The Portfolio will attempt to be fully invested at all times in U.S. Government fixed income securities, but may hold cash positions at times to adjust the duration of the Portfolio to more closely approximate that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, to replicate the interest rate sensitivity of the securities in the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, or to approximate the exposure to cash in the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index from coupon payments, principal payments or called securities. The Portfolio intends to maintain an effective dollar weighted average portfolio maturity similar to that of the Bloomberg U.S. Government Index, which was 7.81 years as of June 30, 2022. The Portfolio

may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in U.S. fixed income securities issued or fully guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Federal Agencies, or sponsored agencies. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.