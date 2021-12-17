Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective, which includes a combination of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in equity securities while retaining the flexibility to invest in fixed income securities. In addition to equity and fixed income securities, the Portfolio may invest in other instruments, including, but not limited to, derivatives. The Portfolio is permitted to invest in any equity security, which includes securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and securities issued by one or more of the other portfolios of HC Capital Trust. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

Further, under the supervision of the Adviser, the Portfolio screens out securities with exposure to a range of social and moral concerns during its security selection process. These concerns include protecting human life; promoting human dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment; and encouraging corporate responsibility. This screening will be accomplished with reference to the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' ("USCCB") Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines ("Social Guidelines"). Potential investments for the Portfolio are selected for financial soundness and all such investments are evaluated according to the Portfolio's social criteria.

The Portfolio may also invest without limitation in fixed income securities of all types and without regard to duration or investment ratings. Fixed income investments may include corporate debt, including high yield or "junk bonds," structured notes, asset backed securities and similar synthetic securities, U.S. treasuries and short-term money market instruments or other cash equivalents.

The Portfolio is permitted to invest in securities issued by companies domiciled anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency, without limitation. The Portfolio may also invest in securities, including privately placed and structured securities, for which there may be limited markets/thinly traded issues. Additionally, in seeking to achieve its objective, the Portfolio is

permitted to invest in derivative instruments, including options, futures and options on futures, swaps, structured notes and currency forwards. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church or the USCCB. Consistent with its investment policies, the Portfolio may purchase and sell securities without regard to the effect on portfolio turnover.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in line with the Portfolio's benchmark over time.