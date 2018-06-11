Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$86.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HCSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Short-Term Municipal Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e. at least 80% of net assets) in municipal bonds. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence is a fundamental policy and may not be changed without shareholder approval. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by municipalities and related entities, the interest on which is exempt from Federal income tax so that they will qualify to pay "exempt-interest dividends" ("Municipal Securities"). The Portfolio intends to maintain a dollar-weighted effective average portfolio maturity of no longer than three years. The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("Baa" or higher by Moodys, "BBB" or higher by Standard & Poor's) or, if unrated, that are determined by the Specialist Manager to be of comparable quality. Fixed income securities rated in the fourth highest rating category by a rating agency may have speculative characteristics. The Portfolio does not currently intend to invest in obligations, the interest on which is a preference item for purposes of the Federal alternative minimum tax. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in municipal bonds.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.

Read More

HCSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCSTX Category Low Category High HCSTX % Rank
Net Assets 86.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 53 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.65% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW JERSEY ST 3.73%
  2. KANSAS ST DEV FIN AUTH REV 3.39%
  3. WISCONSIN ST 3.29%
  4. INDIANA ST FIN AUTH REV 3.22%
  5. LINDBERGH MO SCH DIST 3.17%
  6. MARICOPA CNTY ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH REV 3.04%
  7. ALPINE UTAH SCH DIST 2.91%
  8. ROGERS ARK SCH DIST NO 030 2.71%
  9. WAYNE ST UNIV MICH UNIV REVS 2.63%
  10. SOUTH DAKOTA CONSERVANCY DIST REV 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSTX % Rank
Bonds 		92.48% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.52% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.09% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSTX % Rank
US 		92.48% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCSTX Category Low Category High HCSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCSTX Category Low Category High HCSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

