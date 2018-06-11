Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e. at least 80% of net assets) in municipal bonds. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence is a fundamental policy and may not be changed without shareholder approval. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by municipalities and related entities, the interest on which is exempt from Federal income tax so that they will qualify to pay "exempt-interest dividends" ("Municipal Securities"). The Portfolio intends to maintain a dollar-weighted effective average portfolio maturity of no longer than three years. The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("Baa" or higher by Moodys, "BBB" or higher by Standard & Poor's) or, if unrated, that are determined by the Specialist Manager to be of comparable quality. Fixed income securities rated in the fourth highest rating category by a rating agency may have speculative characteristics. The Portfolio does not currently intend to invest in obligations, the interest on which is a preference item for purposes of the Federal alternative minimum tax. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in municipal bonds.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.