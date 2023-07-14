Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
18.6%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$24.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.7%
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective, which includes a combination of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in equity securities while retaining the flexibility to invest in fixed income securities. In addition to equity and fixed income securities, the Portfolio may invest in other instruments, including, but not limited to, derivatives. The Portfolio is permitted to invest in any equity security, which includes securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and securities issued by one or more of the other portfolios of HC Capital Trust. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
Further, under the supervision of the Adviser, the Portfolio screens out securities with exposure to a range of social and moral concerns during its security selection process. These concerns include protecting human life; promoting human dignity; reducing arms production; pursuing economic justice; protecting the environment; and encouraging corporate responsibility. This screening will be accomplished with reference to the principles contained in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' ("USCCB") Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines ("Social Guidelines"). Potential investments for the Portfolio are selected for financial soundness and all such investments are evaluated according to the Portfolio's social criteria.
The Portfolio may also invest without limitation in fixed income securities of all types and without regard to duration or investment ratings. Fixed income investments may include corporate debt, including high yield or "junk bonds," structured notes, asset backed securities and similar synthetic securities, U.S. treasuries and short-term money market instruments or other cash equivalents.
The Portfolio is permitted to invest in securities issued by companies domiciled anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency, without limitation. The Portfolio may also invest in securities, including privately placed and structured securities, for which there may be limited markets/thinly traded issues. Additionally, in seeking to achieve its objective, the Portfolio is
permitted to invest in derivative instruments, including options, futures and options on futures, swaps, structured notes and currency forwards. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.
The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.
The Portfolio is not authorized or sponsored by the Roman Catholic Church or the USCCB. Consistent with its investment policies, the Portfolio may purchase and sell securities without regard to the effect on portfolio turnover.
The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in line with the Portfolio's benchmark over time.
|Period
|HCSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|HCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1394
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.28 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCSRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCSRX % Rank
|US
|68.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|31.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|HCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
