The Small Capitalization – Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$71.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HCSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Small Capitalization – Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization issuers. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. The Portfolio, a diversified investment company, is designed to invest primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers which have market capitalizations that are comparable to the capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index or the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in equity securities of "small cap" and/or "mid cap" issuers. The Portfolio will invest in both dividend paying securities and securities that do not pay dividends. Also, consistent with their respective investment styles, the Portfolio's Specialist Managers may use instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities. As of the date of this Prospectus, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index or the Russell Midcap Index was between approximately $240.1 million and $46.5 billion.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in line with the Portfolio's benchmark over time.

Read More

HCSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -3.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 3.6%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -4.1% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -1.1%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 4.8%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -2.0% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCSAX Category Low Category High HCSAX % Rank
Net Assets 71.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 904 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 8.25 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 11.53% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SS INST TREAS PLUS MM FUN 4.17%
  2. Federated Hermes Treasury Obli 1.08%
  3. MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.97%
  4. MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.88%
  5. INSULET CORPORATION 0.78%
  6. THE BANCORP, INC. 0.77%
  7. ATI Inc. 0.74%
  8. KBR, INC. 0.73%
  9. BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. 0.72%
  10. JABIL INC. 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.10% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.25% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.07% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCSAX % Rank
US 		95.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCSAX Category Low Category High HCSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCSAX Category Low Category High HCSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

