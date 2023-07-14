Home
Trending ETFs

HCPCX (Mutual Fund)

HCPCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Fund

HCPCX | Fund

$44.04

$3.74 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$3.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HCPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on medium and large companies. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities, including companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. The Fund seeks its investment objective by employing a multiple portfolio manager structure, which means the Fund has several components that are managed separately using different investment styles. Each component sleeve has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, does not allocate a set percentage to any of these sleeves but instead seeks a flexible and diversified Fund profile. Together the investment strategies represent a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries and market capitalizations. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund may trade securities actively.
Read More

HCPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -14.3% 35.6% 65.66%
1 Yr 1.2% -34.9% 38.6% 89.73%
3 Yr -1.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 87.66%
5 Yr -2.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 85.83%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 3.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -56.3% 28.9% 86.13%
2021 2.2% -20.5% 152.6% 87.77%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.80%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 87.34%
2018 -3.7% -13.5% 12.6% 70.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -20.5% 35.6% 59.29%
1 Yr 1.2% -34.9% 40.3% 82.26%
3 Yr -1.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 87.36%
5 Yr -1.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 81.69%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 3.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -56.3% 28.9% 86.20%
2021 2.2% -20.5% 152.6% 87.77%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.71%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 87.34%
2018 -2.0% -10.9% 12.6% 55.46%

NAV & Total Return History

HCPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCPCX Category Low Category High HCPCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.74 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 29.61%
Number of Holdings 216 2 4154 32.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 620 M 288 K 270 B 42.19%
Weighting of Top 10 16.00% 1.8% 106.2% 97.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on NASDAQ 100 PR USD Dec21 2.40%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCPCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.62% 0.00% 130.24% 74.64%
Cash 		2.07% -102.29% 100.00% 25.74%
Other 		0.31% -13.91% 134.98% 4.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 11.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCPCX % Rank
Technology 		18.98% 0.00% 48.94% 76.65%
Healthcare 		16.51% 0.00% 60.70% 19.37%
Financial Services 		15.02% 0.00% 55.59% 30.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.53% 0.00% 30.33% 14.40%
Industrials 		9.14% 0.00% 29.90% 49.16%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 27.94% 49.69%
Consumer Defense 		7.91% 0.00% 47.71% 26.26%
Basic Materials 		4.81% 0.00% 25.70% 13.09%
Real Estate 		3.10% 0.00% 31.91% 35.07%
Utilities 		1.99% 0.00% 20.91% 65.77%
Energy 		1.55% 0.00% 41.64% 80.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCPCX % Rank
US 		89.86% 0.00% 127.77% 80.53%
Non US 		7.76% 0.00% 32.38% 16.98%

HCPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 49.27% 27.39%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 2.00% 69.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.86%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.85% 80.52%

Sales Fees

HCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 496.00% 78.07%

HCPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCPCX Category Low Category High HCPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 49.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCPCX Category Low Category High HCPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -54.00% 6.06% 80.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HCPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

