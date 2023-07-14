The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in: (i) dividend paying equity securities of companies included in the S&P 500; (ii) “plus” other investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds,” including investment companies that use leverage; and (iii) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options. Unlike typical dividend funds, the Fund may use leverage through investment companies that use leverage.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund is in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund is designed to maximize returns through investing in any combination of sectors, asset classes, and sub-sectors as determined by the HCM-BuyLine®.