Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$1.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HCMWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HCM Dividend Sector Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Howard Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vance Howard

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in: (i) dividend paying equity securities of companies included in the S&P 500; (ii) “plus” other investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds,” including investment companies that use leverage; and (iii) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options. Unlike typical dividend funds, the Fund may use leverage through investment companies that use leverage.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund is in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund is designed to maximize returns through investing in any combination of sectors, asset classes, and sub-sectors as determined by the HCM-BuyLine®.

Read More

HCMWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -13.6% 215.2% 2.49%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 38.06%
3 Yr 13.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 10.93%
5 Yr 6.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 9.26%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -65.1% 22.3% 97.38%
2021 17.2% -25.3% 25.5% 0.69%
2020 8.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.25%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.46%
2018 -5.2% -9.4% 3.1% 88.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -13.6% 215.2% 2.41%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 35.31%
3 Yr 13.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 12.02%
5 Yr 6.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 11.32%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -65.1% 22.3% 97.38%
2021 17.2% -25.3% 25.5% 0.69%
2020 8.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.25%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 20.46%
2018 -5.2% -8.9% 3.3% 93.54%

NAV & Total Return History

HCMWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCMWX Category Low Category High HCMWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.33 B 1 M 151 B 40.91%
Number of Holdings 63 2 1727 67.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 901 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 25.89%
Weighting of Top 10 70.02% 5.0% 99.2% 1.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hcm Bbh Sweep 29.66%
  2. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  3. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  4. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  5. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  6. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  7. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  8. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  9. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%
  10. Hcm Bbh Sweep 24.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 28.02% 125.26% 14.14%
Cash 		1.60% -88.20% 71.98% 49.88%
Bonds 		0.60% 0.00% 80.18% 4.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 87.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 86.51%
Other 		-2.02% -2.02% 26.80% 99.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMWX % Rank
Technology 		17.67% 0.00% 54.02% 10.72%
Financial Services 		14.41% 0.00% 58.05% 87.03%
Healthcare 		11.82% 0.00% 30.08% 90.69%
Consumer Defense 		11.35% 0.00% 34.10% 22.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 22.74% 16.04%
Utilities 		8.45% 0.00% 27.04% 11.55%
Industrials 		8.33% 0.00% 42.76% 84.04%
Communication Services 		7.58% 0.00% 26.58% 22.44%
Energy 		6.34% 0.00% 54.00% 70.07%
Basic Materials 		3.94% 0.00% 21.69% 35.66%
Real Estate 		1.13% 0.00% 90.54% 72.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMWX % Rank
US 		98.70% 24.51% 121.23% 13.07%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 41.42% 76.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMWX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		97.62% 0.00% 100.00% 81.53%
Government 		2.38% 0.00% 100.00% 2.36%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 85.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 85.48%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 85.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMWX % Rank
US 		0.60% 0.00% 63.04% 3.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 86.19%

HCMWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.04% 45.41% 10.49%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 99.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 61.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HCMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 41.48%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HCMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 94.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCMWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 488.00% 0.98%

HCMWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCMWX Category Low Category High HCMWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 94.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCMWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCMWX Category Low Category High HCMWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -1.51% 4.28% 98.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCMWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HCMWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vance Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2015

7.23

7.2%

Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

