HCM Tactical Growth Fund

mutual fund
HCMSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.16 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (HCMDX) Primary Retirement (HCMSX) Inst (HCMIX) A (HCMGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

30.6%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HCMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HCM Tactical Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Howard Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vance Howard

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in: (i) domestic equity securities of any market capitalization; (ii) investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds;” including investment companies that use leverage and (iii) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. The Adviser uses its discretion to determine how much the Fund will be in or out of the market based on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options to hedge the portfolio’s equity securities and to reduce volatility. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund in in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund may be invested from 0-100% in cash and cash equivalents and/or put and call options and 0-100% in equities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.

The Fund invests in equity securities of companies in sectors selected by the HCM-BuyLine®, which indicates which sectors are outperforming other sectors at any given time based on the Adviser’s proprietary strength criteria. The Fund is heavily growth oriented and designed to maximize returns through investing in any combination of sectors, asset classes, and sub-sectors as determined by the HCM-BuyLine®.

Read More

HCMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 64.0% 35.66%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 51.03%
3 Yr 11.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 3.94%
5 Yr 9.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 9.80%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 71.82%
2021 17.6% -31.0% 26.7% 0.42%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 8.98%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 63.92%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 48.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.6% -41.7% 64.0% 33.85%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 47.74%
3 Yr 11.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 5.38%
5 Yr 9.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 12.18%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 71.82%
2021 17.6% -31.0% 26.7% 0.42%
2020 14.1% -13.0% 34.8% 8.98%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 63.92%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 3.1% 67.97%

NAV & Total Return History

HCMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCMSX Category Low Category High HCMSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 189 K 222 B 53.25%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 86.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 588 M -1.37 M 104 B 51.94%
Weighting of Top 10 54.06% 11.4% 116.5% 18.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hcm Bbh Sweep 46.92%
  2. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  3. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  4. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  5. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  6. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  7. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  8. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  9. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%
  10. Hcm Bbh Sweep 36.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMSX % Rank
Stocks 		86.17% 50.26% 104.50% 98.68%
Cash 		15.81% -10.83% 49.73% 0.66%
Bonds 		0.68% -1.84% 25.77% 1.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 18.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 13.27%
Other 		-2.66% -2.66% 17.15% 99.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMSX % Rank
Technology 		48.85% 0.00% 65.70% 3.87%
Communication Services 		13.41% 0.00% 66.40% 17.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.09% 0.00% 62.57% 66.20%
Healthcare 		6.90% 0.00% 39.76% 92.58%
Consumer Defense 		5.14% 0.00% 25.50% 28.77%
Financial Services 		4.53% 0.00% 43.06% 88.29%
Industrials 		4.27% 0.00% 30.65% 71.56%
Utilities 		1.19% 0.00% 16.07% 15.42%
Real Estate 		0.92% 0.00% 16.05% 52.60%
Energy 		0.88% 0.00% 41.09% 42.95%
Basic Materials 		0.82% 0.00% 18.91% 61.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMSX % Rank
US 		84.88% 34.69% 100.00% 90.02%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 54.22% 70.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMSX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.60% 0.00% 100.00% 83.20%
Government 		1.40% 0.00% 12.45% 1.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 10.04%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 8.60%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 23.11%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 8.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMSX % Rank
US 		0.68% -1.84% 21.29% 0.91%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 8.82%

HCMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 20.29% 17.13%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 99.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HCMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HCMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 65.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 316.74% 29.48%

HCMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCMSX Category Low Category High HCMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 23.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCMSX Category Low Category High HCMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.18% -6.13% 1.75% 91.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HCMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vance Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

