Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.6%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in: (i) domestic equity securities of any market capitalization; (ii) investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds;” including investment companies that use leverage and (iii) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options.
The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. The Adviser uses its discretion to determine how much the Fund will be in or out of the market based on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options to hedge the portfolio’s equity securities and to reduce volatility. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund in in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund may be invested from 0-100% in cash and cash equivalents and/or put and call options and 0-100% in equities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.
The Fund invests in equity securities of companies in sectors selected by the HCM-BuyLine®, which indicates which sectors are outperforming other sectors at any given time based on the Adviser’s proprietary strength criteria. The Fund is heavily growth oriented and designed to maximize returns through investing in any combination of sectors, asset classes, and sub-sectors as determined by the HCM-BuyLine®.
|Period
|HCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|35.66%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|51.03%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|3.94%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|9.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|71.82%
|2021
|17.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|0.42%
|2020
|14.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|8.98%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|63.92%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|48.62%
|Period
|HCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|33.85%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|47.74%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|5.38%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|12.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|71.82%
|2021
|17.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|0.42%
|2020
|14.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|8.98%
|2019
|5.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|63.92%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|67.97%
|HCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|189 K
|222 B
|53.25%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|86.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|588 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|51.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.06%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|18.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.17%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|98.68%
|Cash
|15.81%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|0.66%
|Bonds
|0.68%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|1.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|18.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|13.27%
|Other
|-2.66%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|99.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Technology
|48.85%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|3.87%
|Communication Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|17.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.09%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|66.20%
|Healthcare
|6.90%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|92.58%
|Consumer Defense
|5.14%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|28.77%
|Financial Services
|4.53%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|88.29%
|Industrials
|4.27%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|71.56%
|Utilities
|1.19%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|15.42%
|Real Estate
|0.92%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|52.60%
|Energy
|0.88%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|42.95%
|Basic Materials
|0.82%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|61.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMSX % Rank
|US
|84.88%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|90.02%
|Non US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|70.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|98.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.20%
|Government
|1.40%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|1.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|10.04%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|8.60%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.11%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|8.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCMSX % Rank
|US
|0.68%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|0.91%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|8.82%
|HCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|17.13%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|HCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|65.57%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|29.48%
|HCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|23.54%
|HCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.18%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|91.50%
|HCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...