The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in ETFs that invest in foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic: (i) equity securities of any market capitalization; (ii) fixed income securities of any maturity, duration and credit quality (including “junk bonds”), “plus” (iii) investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds,” including investment companies that use leverage; and (iv) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative model, to assist in determining when and which asset classes are bought and sold. The HCM-BuyLine® mathematically attempts to keep the Fund in the strongest sector or sectors at any given time as measured by the model. If a sector weakens, the HCM-BuyLine® suggests a stronger sector into which the Fund should allocate its assets. The model’s calculations are updated daily and evaluated weekly to determine whether the Fund’s holdings require a reallocation. If a reallocation is required, weaker holdings are replaced with the stronger assets as determined by the model.

The Adviser uses HCM-BuyLine® to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. The Adviser uses its discretion to determine how much the Fund will be in or out of the market based on the strength of the trend identified by HCM-BuyLine®. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options to hedge the portfolio’s equity securities and to reduce volatility. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund is in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund may be invested from 0-100% in cash and cash equivalents and/or put and call options and 0-100% in equities depending on the strength of the trend identified by HCM-BuyLine®.

The Adviser maintains the ability to invest a large percentage of the Fund’s holdings in one asset class of the market. The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It can and will change significantly over time as the Adviser decides to buy and sell any holding of the portfolio in response to changes in the model’s quantitative measures as a means to take advantage of changes in U.S. and global market trends. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of the portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.