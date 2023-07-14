Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

HCM Income Plus Fund

mutual fund
HCMLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (HCMKX) Primary A (HCMEX) Inst (HCMLX)
HCMLX (Mutual Fund)

HCM Income Plus Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (HCMKX) Primary A (HCMEX) Inst (HCMLX)
HCMLX (Mutual Fund)

HCM Income Plus Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (HCMKX) Primary A (HCMEX) Inst (HCMLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HCM Income Plus Fund

HCMLX | Fund

$14.88

$718 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$718 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HCM Income Plus Fund

HCMLX | Fund

$14.88

$718 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

HCMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HCM Income Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Howard Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Sep 11, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vance Howard

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in ETFs that invest in foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic: (i) equity securities of any market capitalization; (ii) fixed income securities of any maturity, duration and credit quality (including “junk bonds”), “plus” (iii) investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds,” including investment companies that use leverage; and (iv) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative model, to assist in determining when and which asset classes are bought and sold. The HCM-BuyLine® mathematically attempts to keep the Fund in the strongest sector or sectors at any given time as measured by the model. If a sector weakens, the HCM-BuyLine® suggests a stronger sector into which the Fund should allocate its assets. The model’s calculations are updated daily and evaluated weekly to determine whether the Fund’s holdings require a reallocation. If a reallocation is required, weaker holdings are replaced with the stronger assets as determined by the model.

The Adviser uses HCM-BuyLine® to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. The Adviser uses its discretion to determine how much the Fund will be in or out of the market based on the strength of the trend identified by HCM-BuyLine®. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options to hedge the portfolio’s equity securities and to reduce volatility. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund is in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund may be invested from 0-100% in cash and cash equivalents and/or put and call options and 0-100% in equities depending on the strength of the trend identified by HCM-BuyLine®.

The Adviser maintains the ability to invest a large percentage of the Fund’s holdings in one asset class of the market. The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It can and will change significantly over time as the Adviser decides to buy and sell any holding of the portfolio in response to changes in the model’s quantitative measures as a means to take advantage of changes in U.S. and global market trends. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of the portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

Read More

HCMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -8.3% 18.1% 0.54%
1 Yr 11.6% -13.3% 143.9% 1.90%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 4.28%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 0.75%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -34.7% 92.4% 89.39%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 22.67%
2020 11.8% -7.5% 11.8% 0.30%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -11.9% 18.1% 0.54%
1 Yr 11.6% -13.3% 143.9% 2.30%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 4.99%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% 2.04%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -34.7% 92.4% 89.39%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 22.81%
2020 11.8% -7.5% 11.8% 0.30%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCMLX Category Low Category High HCMLX % Rank
Net Assets 718 M 658 K 207 B 59.84%
Number of Holdings 10 2 15351 93.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 413 M 660 K 48.5 B 51.30%
Weighting of Top 10 57.80% 8.4% 105.0% 43.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hcm Bbh Sweep 48.07%
  2. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  3. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  4. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  5. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  6. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  7. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  8. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  9. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%
  10. Hcm Bbh Sweep 43.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMLX % Rank
Cash 		42.48% -16.75% 81.51% 1.09%
Stocks 		36.50% 0.00% 99.40% 97.54%
Convertible Bonds 		10.95% 0.00% 23.84% 2.46%
Bonds 		10.08% 0.00% 116.75% 97.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.63% 0.00% 27.92% 14.87%
Other 		-0.63% -2.51% 25.19% 98.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMLX % Rank
Technology 		44.21% 0.00% 44.21% 0.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.43% 0.00% 19.36% 1.23%
Communication Services 		15.03% 0.00% 23.67% 1.92%
Healthcare 		6.67% 0.00% 29.35% 91.93%
Consumer Defense 		4.89% 0.00% 19.93% 82.35%
Financial Services 		4.16% 0.00% 38.77% 96.72%
Industrials 		3.59% 0.00% 24.37% 98.08%
Utilities 		1.75% 0.00% 99.55% 82.76%
Real Estate 		1.05% 0.00% 65.01% 89.06%
Basic Materials 		0.89% 0.00% 33.35% 93.84%
Energy 		0.34% 0.00% 85.65% 91.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMLX % Rank
US 		35.85% -1.65% 98.67% 83.90%
Non US 		0.65% 0.00% 37.06% 91.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		69.92% 0.14% 100.00% 2.32%
Corporate 		23.15% 0.00% 98.21% 75.99%
Securitized 		4.52% 0.00% 92.13% 80.08%
Government 		2.40% 0.00% 97.26% 92.09%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 24.80% 61.94%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 72.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMLX % Rank
US 		7.32% 0.00% 62.18% 97.82%
Non US 		2.76% 0.00% 84.73% 65.48%

HCMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 17.63% 30.40%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.83% 95.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

HCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 343.00% 1.91%

HCMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCMLX Category Low Category High HCMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 83.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCMLX Category Low Category High HCMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -2.34% 19.41% 94.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HCMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vance Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2016

5.56

5.6%

Vance Howard has been the President, CEO, Chairman of the Board and founder of Howard since 1999. Prior to forming Howard, he was the President, CEO, Chairman and founder of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., an investment advisory firm. Vance Howard began his professional money management career in 1992 with the formation of Chartered Financial Services, Inc., which was renamed Howard Capital Management, Inc. in 1999. Vance specializes in research, development, and implementation of various types of trading systems. Mr. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in General Business from Sam Houston State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×