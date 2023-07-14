The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in: (i) domestic equity securities of any market capitalization; (ii) investment companies (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds;” including investment companies that use leverage and (iii) cash and cash equivalents and put and call options.

The Adviser (as defined below) uses the HCM – BuyLine® (“HCM-BuyLine®”), its proprietary quantitative investment model, to determine when the Fund should be in or out of the market. The HCM-BuyLine® uses trend analysis to help identify the broad trend in the equity market. When the trend is down, the Adviser reduces the Fund’s exposure to equities, and, when the trend is up, the Adviser increases the Fund’s exposure to equities. The Adviser uses its discretion to determine how much the Fund will be in or out of the market based on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®. When the Fund is out of the market, it invests in cash and cash equivalents and/or put options to hedge the portfolio’s equity securities and to reduce volatility. Put options generally have an inverse relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. When the Fund in in the market, it invests in equity securities and/or call options. Call options generally have a direct relationship to the underlying security on which the option is held. The Fund may be invested from 0-100% in cash and cash equivalents and/or put and call options and 0-100% in equities depending on the strength of the trend identified by the HCM-BuyLine®.

The Fund invests in equity securities of companies in sectors selected by the HCM-BuyLine®, which indicates which sectors are outperforming other sectors at any given time based on the Adviser’s proprietary strength criteria. The Fund is heavily growth oriented and designed to maximize returns through investing in any combination of sectors, asset classes, and sub-sectors as determined by the HCM-BuyLine®.