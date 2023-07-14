Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hillman Value Fund

mutual fund
HCMAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.59 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (HCMAX) Primary
HCMAX (Mutual Fund)

Hillman Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.59 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (HCMAX) Primary
HCMAX (Mutual Fund)

Hillman Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.59 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (HCMAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hillman Value Fund

HCMAX | Fund

$29.59

$231 M

0.00%

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.64%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hillman Value Fund

HCMAX | Fund

$29.59

$231 M

0.00%

1.31%

HCMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hillman Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hillman Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    7481512
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Hillman

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes have competitive advantages, as described below, and have temporarily fallen out of favor for reasons that are considered non-recurring or short-term; whose value is not currently well known; or whose value is not fully recognized by the public.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser first looks at qualitative measures of a company. Qualitative measures of a company include:

dominance in a particular industry or niche market;

qualifications and ability of management team;

strength of pricing and purchasing power;

barriers to industry competition and limited substitutes;

limited degree of rivalry amongst competitors;

strength of brand or franchise with commensurate brand loyalty;

strength of balance sheet and sources of liquidity; and

quality of products and services.

If certain companies meet most or all of the qualitative measures, the Adviser then seeks to identify which of those companies possess certain positive quantitative measures. The Adviser may make investments without regard to market capitalization. The quantitative measures of a company include:

Market value discount to net present value of projected discounted future cash flows;

Market value discount to book value; and

Market value discount to projected annual revenues.

The Adviser allocates a target percentage of total portfolio value to each security it purchases. From time to time, the Fund may also focus the Fund’s assets in securities of one or more particular sectors of the economy. As of September 30, 2021, the Fund was principally invested in the healthcare, industrials, information technology, financials, communication services, consumer staples and energy sectors. The Adviser may sell a portfolio holding if the Adviser believes that the price of the security is overvalued or to rebalance the security to the Adviser’s targeted percentage of total portfolio value for that security.

The Adviser may also sell (or “write”) call and put options for the Fund. Besides selling options in order to receive premiums, the Adviser will seek to sell options that obligate the Fund to purchase or sell the underlying stock at a price believed to be attractive based on the qualitative and quantitative factors described above.

Read More

HCMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -13.6% 215.2% 3.07%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.6% 197.5% 58.21%
3 Yr 4.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 72.20%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 19.53%
10 Yr 7.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 6.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -65.1% 22.3% 91.65%
2021 6.7% -25.3% 25.5% 62.50%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 69.72%
2019 7.0% -9.2% 10.4% 1.93%
2018 -0.7% -9.4% 3.1% 1.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -13.6% 215.2% 2.90%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.6% 197.5% 56.52%
3 Yr 4.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 72.54%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 27.37%
10 Yr 7.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 11.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -65.1% 22.3% 91.65%
2021 6.7% -25.3% 25.5% 62.50%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 69.63%
2019 7.0% -9.2% 10.4% 1.93%
2018 -0.7% -8.9% 3.3% 3.18%

NAV & Total Return History

HCMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCMAX Category Low Category High HCMAX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 1 M 151 B 79.92%
Number of Holdings 37 2 1727 90.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 73 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 76.26%
Weighting of Top 10 31.63% 5.0% 99.2% 31.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Electric Co 4.14%
  2. Pfizer Inc 3.88%
  3. Biogen Inc 3.61%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 3.59%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.53%
  6. Microsoft Corp 3.44%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 3.42%
  8. Nike Inc B 3.39%
  9. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 3.39%
  10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.57% 28.02% 125.26% 78.83%
Cash 		3.42% -88.20% 71.98% 18.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 53.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 49.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 50.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 51.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMAX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.91% 0.00% 30.08% 48.63%
Technology 		17.42% 0.00% 54.02% 11.89%
Communication Services 		14.43% 0.00% 26.58% 3.08%
Consumer Defense 		12.44% 0.00% 34.10% 15.30%
Financial Services 		11.47% 0.00% 58.05% 94.18%
Industrials 		7.35% 0.00% 42.76% 87.78%
Energy 		6.32% 0.00% 54.00% 70.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.11% 0.00% 22.74% 66.08%
Basic Materials 		4.98% 0.00% 21.69% 19.29%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 90.54% 52.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 93.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HCMAX % Rank
US 		88.13% 24.51% 121.23% 75.85%
Non US 		8.44% 0.00% 41.42% 26.55%

HCMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.04% 45.41% 24.79%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 93.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 57.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 78.21%

Sales Fees

HCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.64% 0.00% 488.00% 42.54%

HCMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCMAX Category Low Category High HCMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 79.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCMAX Category Low Category High HCMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.51% 4.28% 38.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HCMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Hillman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Mark A. Hillman, President and Chief Investment Officer, founded HCM in 1998, bringing into the firm assets of predecessor companies he established in the early 1990s. His first investment advisory company, Custom Asset Management, merged with Menocal Capital Management in 1993 and he became Chief Investment Officer of the combined firms. Prior to founding his first firm, he was a financial consultant with Shearson Lehman Hutton. A graduate of Tufts University, he has done graduate coursework at Harvard University Extension School. An expert sailboat racer, he has competed successfully in National and World Championships over three decades. As the architect of the firm’s proprietary investment process and Chief Investment Officer at HCM, Mark Hillman continues to lead the investment process. Since 1994, his investment results have spoken for themselves and have been recognized by investors and media alike. He has appeared in Fortune Magazine, The New York Times, MSN Money, USA Today, Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Marketwatch, The Baltimore Sun, The San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg Television, Kiplinger’s and Forbes.com.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×