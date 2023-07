The Fund seeks its investment objective through investment in a combination of Hartford Funds (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund will allocate its assets to the Underlying Funds as follows: (1) one third to The Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund, (2) one third to The Hartford Dividend and Growth Fund, and (3) one third to the Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund invests primarily in stocks selected on the basis of potential for capital appreciation and may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on medium and large companies. The Hartford Dividend and Growth Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities that typically have above average dividend yields. The Hartford Dividend and Growth Fund tends to focus on securities of larger, well-established companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF under normal circumstances invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. Although the Hartford Total Return Bond ETF may invest in securities and other instruments of any maturity or duration, it normally invests in debt securities with a maturity of at least one year. There is no limit on the average maturity of the Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s portfolio. The Fund will not be actively managed, and the Fund’s assets will be maintained as close to one-third in each Underlying Fund as is reasonably practicable, and within 5% of the target allocation. The Fund may hold cash or invest in one or more unaffiliated money market funds due to purchase and redemption activity and short-term cash needs. The Fund’s strategy provides a system of “checks and balances” that provides diversification and prevents a single investment strategy from dominating the Fund.