Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in equity securities. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S., and at least 40% of the Portfolio's net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to non-U.S. countries. Although the Portfolio, a diversified investment company, may invest anywhere in the world, the Portfolio is expected to invest primarily in the equity markets included in the MSCI EAFE Index. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds, that invest in equity securities of issuers located in non-U.S. countries. Also, consistent with their respective investment styles, the Portfolio's Specialist Managers may use instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. The Portfolio may also use currency forwards in connection with the purchase and sale of securities denominated in a foreign currency and to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the currencies in which securities held by the Portfolio are denominated. In accordance with applicable interpretations

of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.