The Portfolio is a diversified investment company that is designed to provide broad exposure to the U.S. equity market. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in U.S. equity securities. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. The Portfolio will invest in equity securities of issuers of any capitalization. The Portfolio will also invest in equity and debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate-related companies. Companies known as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate operating companies whose value is derived from ownership, development and management of underlying real estate properties are considered to be real estate-related companies. With respect to such real estate-related investments, the Portfolio's permissible investments include equity and equity-related securities of real estate-related companies, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants, options, depositary receipts and other similar equity equivalents. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of the total assets of the actively managed portion of the Portfolio in income-producing securities other than common stock, such as bonds, including those that are convertible into common stock, and other fixed income securities, including mortgage-backed securities and high yield debt ("junk bonds"). These income-producing securities may be of any quality or maturity. Up to 20% of the total assets of the total Portfolio may also be invested in securities issued by non-U.S. companies. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in equity securities. Although some of the equity securities in which the Portfolio will invest are expected to be dividend

paying issues, income is a secondary consideration in the stock selection process. Consistent with their respective investment styles, the Portfolio's Specialist Managers may use option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. The Portfolio's Specialist Managers may also use swaps. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one investment subadviser ("Specialist Manager"). The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.