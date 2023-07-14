Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
HCHYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.9 -0.02 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCHYX) Primary
HCHYX (Mutual Fund)

The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.9 -0.02 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCHYX) Primary
HCHYX (Mutual Fund)

The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.9 -0.02 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(HCHYX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio

HCHYX | Fund

$6.90

$226 M

5.11%

$0.35

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$226 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio

HCHYX | Fund

$6.90

$226 M

5.11%

$0.35

0.00%

HCHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Corporate Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests in a mix of equity and fixed income securities issued by corporations. A principal investment strategy of the Portfolio is to invest in high yield securities including "junk bonds." These securities are fixed income securities that are rated below the fourth highest category assigned by one of the major independent rating agencies or are, in the view of the Specialist Manager, deemed to be of comparable quality. Such securities may include: corporate bonds, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), publicly traded equities, stock index futures, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, REITs, foreign fixed income securities, including emerging market debt, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, treasury inflation protected securities, loan participations, swaps and fixed and floating rate loans. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds, that invest in fixed income securities. Notwithstanding the above, when such securities are not available at prices that adequately reflect the underlying risks, the Portfolio will hold a mixture of equity and investment-grade fixed income securities that most closely approximates the risks of such high-yield securities. The Portfolio will invest in equity securities of issuers of any capitalization.

The Portfolio may invest in U.S. government securities, including but not limited to treasuries, agencies and commercial paper. The Portfolio may also hold a portion of its assets in cash or money market instruments in order to maintain liquidity or in the event that the Specialist Manager determines that securities meeting the Portfolio's investment objective and policies are not otherwise readily available for purchase.

Consistent with its investment policies, the Portfolio may purchase and sell high yield securities. Purchases and sales of securities may be effected without regard to the effect on portfolio turnover. Securities purchased for the Portfolio will have

varying maturities and may be of any maturity. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts, in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The performance benchmark for this Portfolio is the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Ba/B 2% Issuer Capped Index, an unmanaged index of high yield securities that is widely recognized as an indicator of the performance of such securities. The Specialist Managers actively manage the interest rate risk of the fixed income portion of the Portfolio relative to this benchmark.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.

Read More

HCHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 2.7% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.6%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.1%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr -0.9%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -1.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 1.2% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -1.1% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HCHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 2.7% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.6%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.3%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 2.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HCHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -1.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 1.2% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -0.3% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HCHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HCHYX Category Low Category High HCHYX % Rank
Net Assets 226 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 24 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 89.81% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SS INST TREAS PLUS MM FUN 75.29%
  2. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund 1.69%
  3. Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund 1.68%
  4. Pgim Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund 1.67%
  5. PGIM Global High Yield Fund Inc 1.64%
  6. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund 1.60%
  7. DOUBLELINE YIELD OPPORTUNITIES FUND 1.60%
  8. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc 1.60%
  9. NUVEEN CREDIT STRATEGIES INCOME FUND 1.55%
  10. INVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HCHYX % Rank
Cash 		79.58% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-1.00% N/A N/A N/A

HCHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HCHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HCHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HCHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HCHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HCHYX Category Low Category High HCHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.11% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HCHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HCHYX Category Low Category High HCHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HCHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HCHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×