Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.5%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$226 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.8%
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests in a mix of equity and fixed income securities issued by corporations. A principal investment strategy of the Portfolio is to invest in high yield securities including "junk bonds." These securities are fixed income securities that are rated below the fourth highest category assigned by one of the major independent rating agencies or are, in the view of the Specialist Manager, deemed to be of comparable quality. Such securities may include: corporate bonds, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), publicly traded equities, stock index futures, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, REITs, foreign fixed income securities, including emerging market debt, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, treasury inflation protected securities, loan participations, swaps and fixed and floating rate loans. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds, that invest in fixed income securities. Notwithstanding the above, when such securities are not available at prices that adequately reflect the underlying risks, the Portfolio will hold a mixture of equity and investment-grade fixed income securities that most closely approximates the risks of such high-yield securities. The Portfolio will invest in equity securities of issuers of any capitalization.
The Portfolio may invest in U.S. government securities, including but not limited to treasuries, agencies and commercial paper. The Portfolio may also hold a portion of its assets in cash or money market instruments in order to maintain liquidity or in the event that the Specialist Manager determines that securities meeting the Portfolio's investment objective and policies are not otherwise readily available for purchase.
Consistent with its investment policies, the Portfolio may purchase and sell high yield securities. Purchases and sales of securities may be effected without regard to the effect on portfolio turnover. Securities purchased for the Portfolio will have
varying maturities and may be of any maturity. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts, in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.
The performance benchmark for this Portfolio is the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Ba/B 2% Issuer Capped Index, an unmanaged index of high yield securities that is widely recognized as an indicator of the performance of such securities. The Specialist Managers actively manage the interest rate risk of the fixed income portion of the Portfolio relative to this benchmark.
The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.
|YTD
|5.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|-1.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|3.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|1.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-1.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YTD
|5.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|-1.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|3.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|1.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-0.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets
|226 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|24
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|203 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.81%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|79.58%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-1.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|5.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2014
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2013
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2011
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2010
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
