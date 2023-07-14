Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its total return objective, which includes a combination of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in equity securities. The Portfolio is permitted to invest in any equity security, which includes securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs and securities issued by one or more of the other portfolios of HC Capital Trust. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Further, under the supervision of the Adviser, environmental, social and governance criteria ("ESG Factors) will be integrated into the Portfolio's security selection process. In some cases, this will be accomplished through the application of non-financial criteria ("ESG Screens"). The ESG Screens used by the Portfolio are determined with the use of third party data, primarily provided by MSCI, and ESG rating agencies which take into account a company's performance around environmental, social and corporate governance practices. These may include (but are not limited to) such themes as climate change, resource efficiency, labor standards, product and service safety, community engagement, board policies, and corporate structure. The Portfolio seeks to avoid investment in securities issued by companies that have not demonstrated a commitment to ESG issues as measured by the ESG Screens. Additionally, the Portfolio's ESG Screens may not necessarily be applied to investments in derivatives, certain fixed income investments and other investments where, in the Adviser's opinion, ESG Factors are not applicable or it is not possible to implement them. The ESG Screens will be applied by the Specialist Managers that manage the Portfolio under the direction of the Adviser. The ESG Screens used by each Specialist Manager may differ from one another.

The Portfolio may also invest without limitation in fixed income securities of all types and without regard to maturity, duration or investment ratings. Fixed income investments may include corporate debt, including high yield or "junk bonds," structured notes, asset backed securities and similar synthetic securities, U.S. treasuries and short-term money market instruments or other cash equivalents.

The Portfolio is permitted to invest in securities issued by companies domiciled anywhere in the world and denominated in any currency, without limitation. The Portfolio may also invest in securities, including privately placed and structured securities, for which there may be limited markets/thinly traded issues. Additionally, in seeking to achieve its objective, the Portfolio is permitted to invest in derivative instruments, including options, futures and options on futures, swaps, structured notes and currency forwards. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.