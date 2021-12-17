Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in securities of issuers domiciled or, in the view of the Specialist Manager, deemed to be doing material amounts of business (for example, deriving at least 50% of their revenue) in countries determined by the Specialist Manager to have a developing or emerging economy or securities market. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. Typically 80% of the Portfolio's net assets will be invested in equity securities, equity swaps, structured equity notes, equity linked notes and depositary receipts of issuers domiciled or, in the view of the Specialist Manager, deemed to be doing material amounts of business in emerging market countries. The Portfolio, a diversified investment company, invests primarily in the Morgan Stanley Capital International® Emerging Markets Index ("MSCI EM Index") countries. As the MSCI EM Index introduces new emerging market countries, the Portfolio may include those countries among the countries in which it may invest. In determining securities in which to invest, the Portfolio's management team will evaluate the countries' economic and political climates with prospects for sustained macro and micro economic growth. The Portfolio may invest more in China than certain other emerging markets countries. The Portfolio's management team will take into account traditional securities valuation methods, including (but not limited to) an analysis of price in relation to assets, earnings, cash flows, projected earnings growth, inflation and interest rates. Liquidity and transaction costs will also be considered. The Portfolio may also invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in securities issued by companies domiciled or deemed to be doing material amounts

of business in countries that have a developing or emerging economy or securities market. Also, consistent with their respective investment styles, the Portfolio's Specialist Managers may use instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.