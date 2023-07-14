Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.8%
1 yr return
11.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$691 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio is a diversified investment company that is designed to implement a growth-oriented investment approach. "Growth investing" means that securities acquired for the Portfolio can be expected to have above-average potential for growth in revenue and earnings. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of its net assets) in equity securities. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of the total assets of the actively managed portion of the Portfolio in income-producing securities other than common stock, such as bonds, including those that are convertible into common stock. These income- producing securities may be of any quality or maturity. The Portfolio will focus its investments in equity securities of large and mid-capitalization issuers. As of the date of this Prospectus, companies with a market capitalization of between 2.9 billion and $46.5 billion would likely be included in the "mid cap" range. Up to 20% of the total assets of the total Portfolio may also be invested in securities issued by non-U.S. companies. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in equity securities. Although some of the equity securities in which the Portfolio will invest are expected to be dividend paying issues, income is a secondary consideration in the stock selection process. Consistent with their respective investment styles, the Portfolio's Specialist Managers may use option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based U.S. stock market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative
instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.
The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.
The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.
|Period
|HCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|7.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|5.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|5.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-1.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|HCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|10.2%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|7.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|5.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|5.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|-0.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCEGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|691 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|327
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|211 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCEGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCEGX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HCEGX % Rank
|US
|96.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCEGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|HCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HCEGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...