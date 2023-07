Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e., at least 80% of net assets) in municipal bonds. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence is a fundamental policy of the Portfolio and may not be changed without shareholder approval. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by municipalities and related entities, the interest on which is exempt from Federal income tax, and include general obligation bonds and notes, revenue bonds and notes (including industrial revenue bonds and municipal lease obligations), as well as participation interests relating to such securities and are referred to as "Municipal Securities." At least 50% of the Portfolio will be invested in securities that are rated in one of the top four rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("Baa" or higher by Moodys, "BBB" or higher by Standard & Poor's) or, if unrated, that are determined by the Specialist Manager to be of comparable quality. At times, up to 50% of the Portfolio may be invested in securities that are rated lower than these top four rating categories ("junk bonds"). Municipal Securities purchased for the Portfolio will have varying maturities, but under normal circumstances the Portfolio will have an effective dollar weighted average portfolio maturity that is within the range of the average portfolio maturity in the Bloomberg 3-15 Year Blend Municipal Bond Index, currently 0 to 15 years. The Portfolio's actual average maturity was 8.33 years as of June 30, 2022. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs and closed-end funds, that invest in Municipal Securities. Also, the Portfolio is authorized to invest up to 20% of its net assets in taxable instruments. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for

such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to nine months and that are "out of the money" at the time of initiation such that the call options sold generally will be above the current price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.