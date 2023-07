The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade fixed income securities of issuers located in the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. Fixed income instruments include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various public- or private-sector entities. The Subadviser’s approach is grounded in detailed bottom-up research and emphasizes careful security selection through: ■ Rigorous fundamental credit analysis of the issuer, ■ A detailed review of the structural features of the security, and ■ Relative-value comparisons to other opportunities. In order to be selected for the portfolio, a security must be attractive with respect to all three of these factors. If one factor deteriorates, the security becomes a candidate for sale. When forming an opinion on the creditworthiness of an issuer, the Subadviser evaluates many factors, including financial performance, balance sheet strength, management quality, operating risk, market position, industry fundamentals, event risk, and economic sensitivity. The Subadviser’s analysis also includes a detailed review of the underlying structural features of a bond, such as coupon type, redemption features, level of subordination, and collateral. For securitized bonds (such as mortgage-backed and asset-backed), the Subadviser assesses factors such as issue sponsorship, structure, deal history, regulation, and liquidity. As part of its investment process with respect to each portfolio investment, the Subadviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that it believes may have a material impact on an issuer and the value of its securities. As a result, the key ESG considerations may vary depending on the industry, sector, geographic region or other factors and the core business of each issuer. The Subadviser believes that it is difficult to predict the timing, direction, and magnitude of future interest-rate changes. Therefore, duration management and yield-curve positioning are not part of the Fund’s strategy. The portfolio is constructed from the bottom up and is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Subadviser sets sector allocations based on its views of relative values between sectors and opportunities at the security level. A comprehensive risk overlay also influences portfolio construction. The Subadviser systematically measures and monitors the Fund’s key risk exposures. The overall aim of the portfolio construction process is to craft a portfolio of attractively priced securities (relative to other opportunities in the universe) that when combined together in a portfolio provide what the Subadviser believes will be attractive expected return, reasonable risk exposures, and adequate liquidity. At times, the Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in investment-grade mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Credit Quality: The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities. Duration: The Fund’s average duration, as calculated by the Subadviser, is normally equal to that of its benchmark, plus or minus 10%. The duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index as of December 31, 2021 was [5.87] years. Average duration is a weighted average of all bond durations in the Fund’s portfolio, and is an approximate measure of the sensitivity of the market value of the Fund’s holdings to changes in interest rates. If the Fund’s duration is longer than the market’s duration, the Fund would be expected to experience a greater change in the value of its assets when interest rates are rising or falling than would the market as a whole.