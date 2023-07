Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily (i.e. at least 80% of net assets) in U.S. mortgage and asset backed securities. In the unlikely event that a change in this investment policy is adopted by the Board of Trustees, shareholders will receive at least 60 days prior written notice before such change is implemented. The Portfolio invests predominantly in publicly issued, investment grade U.S. mortgage and asset backed securities and, in general, seeks to maintain aggregate characteristics similar to the Bloomberg U.S. Securitized Index. The Portfolio will seek to invest in U.S. dollar denominated agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities backed by loans secured by residential, multifamily and commercial properties including, but not limited to: pass throughs, collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), real estate mortgage investment conduits ("REMICs"), stripped mortgage-backed securities ("SMBS"), project loans, construction loans, and adjustable rate mortgages. Income from MBS, ABS, CMO, REMIC and SMBS investments of the Portfolio will be taxed as ordinary income when distributed to shareholders unless you are investing through a tax-advantaged arrangement, such as a 401(k) plan or an individual retirement account, in which case withdrawals from such arrangements may be taxed in the year of withdrawal. The Portfolio may invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest in mortgage and asset backed securities. The Portfolio may also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency securities. Securities must be rated investment-grade or better by a nationally recognized credit rating agency at the time of purchase or, if not rated by an agency, of comparable credit quality as determined by the Specialist Manager at the time of purchase. The Portfolio may engage in transactions involving instruments such as option or futures contracts in order to hedge against investment risks, seek to efficiently obtain or adjust exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. The Portfolio may also write (sell) call options and put options, in order to receive premiums, on individual

securities, broad-based market indexes, and/or on substitutes for such indexes, which may include futures contracts or ETFs. The Portfolio normally writes covered call and put options which have an initial maturity of up to price level of the index when written and the exercise price of put options sold generally will be below the current price level of the index when written. In accordance with applicable interpretations of the SEC, certain derivative instruments may be counted as equity securities for purposes of the Portfolio's policies regarding investments in equity securities, to the extent that such derivative instruments have economic characteristics similar to those of equity securities. Securities purchased for the Portfolio will have varying maturities, but under normal circumstances the Portfolio will have an effective dollar weighted average portfolio maturity that is within the range of the average portfolio maturity in the Bloomberg U.S. Securitized Index, which has a weighted average maturity of 7.53 years as of June 30, 2022 and can vary between 0 and 16 years.

The Portfolio may be managed using an "active" investment approach and/or a "passive" investment approach designed to approximate as closely as practicable, before expenses, the performance of either the Portfolio's benchmark index or, from time to time, one or more identifiable subsets or other portions of that index. The relative weighting of these two approaches may vary anywhere from 0% to 100% of the Portfolio's assets at any given time.

The Portfolio is authorized to operate on a multi-manager basis. This means that a single Portfolio may be managed by more than one Specialist Manager. The multi-manager structure is generally designed to provide investors access to broadly diversified investment styles. The Trust seeks to engage skilled Specialist Managers to provide a broad exposure to the relevant asset class and returns in excess of the Portfolio's benchmark over time.