Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.