Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$1.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
40.1%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|1.15%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|29.67%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|90.23%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|88.34%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|89.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|87.38%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|95.91%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|42.30%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|26.51%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|90.43%
|Period
|HBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|1.15%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|26.03%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|90.17%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|88.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|30.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|87.38%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|95.91%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|42.30%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|28.05%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|91.73%
|HBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBNBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.99 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|38.56%
|Number of Holdings
|1603
|1
|17234
|23.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|495 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|38.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.08%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|25.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBNBX % Rank
|Bonds
|103.36%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|12.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|74.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|26.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|50.53%
|Stocks
|-0.07%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|98.75%
|Cash
|-4.03%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|86.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBNBX % Rank
|Securitized
|46.14%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|15.04%
|Government
|28.10%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|42.53%
|Corporate
|23.51%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.86%
|Derivative
|1.13%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|15.91%
|Municipal
|0.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.16%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|98.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBNBX % Rank
|US
|93.38%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|17.74%
|Non US
|9.98%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|43.30%
|HBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|44.90%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|82.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|4.20%
|HBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HBNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|24.15%
|HBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBNBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|98.08%
|HBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBNBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|40.10%
|HBNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2017
|$0.308
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 27, 2014
|$0.332
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 13, 2013
|$0.401
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 17, 2012
|$0.416
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 26, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.577
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.487
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2006
|$0.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2012
10.24
10.2%
Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2012
10.24
10.2%
Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Robert D. Burn, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2016 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2012. Mr. Burn joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...