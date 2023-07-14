Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund

HBIOX | Fund

$15.36

$980 M

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

-5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$980 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HBIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicolas Choumenkovitch

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities, including non-dollar securities, of foreign issuers. The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different countries throughout the world, with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each country. The securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and generally are traded in foreign markets. The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in emerging markets as a percentage of its net assets up to the greater of: (a) 25% or (b) the weight of emerging markets in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index plus 10%. The Fund may invest in opportunities across the market capitalization spectrum, but under normal circumstances invests primarily in mid and large capitalization companies. The Fund may trade securities actively.The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), seeks to invest in companies with underappreciated assets, improving return on capital and/or stocks that it believes are mispriced by the market due to short-term issues. Wellington Management conducts fundamental research on individual companies to identify securities for purchase or sale. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates a company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including the evaluation of financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better evaluate a company on its ability to improve or sustain its future returns over time. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. Portfolio construction is driven primarily by bottom-up stock selection, with region, country and sector weightings being secondary factors. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.
HBIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% 2.1% 19.2% 87.52%
1 Yr -5.5% -20.6% 27.8% 99.15%
3 Yr -2.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 94.89%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 88.53%
10 Yr 1.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 60.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -43.6% 71.3% 99.57%
2021 3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 36.98%
2020 5.7% -10.4% 121.9% 12.02%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.23%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% -0.7% 70.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -16.4% 19.2% 81.84%
1 Yr -5.5% -27.2% 27.8% 91.91%
3 Yr -2.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 94.80%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 89.77%
10 Yr 1.9%* -2.6% 10.2% 68.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -43.6% 71.3% 99.57%
2021 3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 36.98%
2020 5.7% -10.4% 121.9% 12.02%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.23%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% -0.7% 79.55%

NAV & Total Return History

HBIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HBIOX Category Low Category High HBIOX % Rank
Net Assets 980 M 1.02 M 369 B 44.05%
Number of Holdings 100 1 10801 59.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 254 M 0 34.5 B 39.23%
Weighting of Top 10 26.26% 1.9% 101.9% 45.76%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HBIOX % Rank
Stocks 		95.05% 0.00% 122.60% 83.90%
Cash 		3.29% -65.15% 100.00% 24.25%
Preferred Stocks 		1.66% 0.00% 1.87% 1.00%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 68.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 49.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 53.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBIOX % Rank
Industrials 		15.27% 5.17% 99.49% 40.61%
Financial Services 		14.29% 0.00% 47.75% 86.03%
Technology 		13.82% 0.00% 36.32% 27.07%
Healthcare 		11.06% 0.00% 21.01% 61.86%
Basic Materials 		9.02% 0.00% 23.86% 33.19%
Consumer Defense 		8.81% 0.00% 32.29% 60.12%
Energy 		7.90% 0.00% 16.89% 8.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.55% 0.00% 36.36% 84.43%
Real Estate 		5.64% 0.00% 14.59% 3.49%
Utilities 		4.70% 0.00% 13.68% 13.54%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 21.69% 95.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBIOX % Rank
Non US 		92.06% 0.00% 124.02% 75.61%
US 		2.99% -7.71% 68.98% 33.10%

HBIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 26.51% 51.75%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 56.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 10.86%

Sales Fees

HBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 2.00% 247.00% 87.30%

HBIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HBIOX Category Low Category High HBIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 77.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HBIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HBIOX Category Low Category High HBIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -0.93% 6.38% 80.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HBIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HBIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicolas Choumenkovitch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Nicolas M. Choumenkovitch, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. As the lead equity portfolio manager for the International/Global Opportunities Team, Nicolas is focused on managing global equity portfolios, including the firm's Global Opportunities, International Opportunities, and Global Horizons products. Mr. Choumenkovitch joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1995. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, Nicolas was an associate with C.S. First Boston's affiliate in Buenos Aires, Argentina (1993 — 1995) and a financial analyst with The Bank of New York in New York City (1987 — 1990). Nicolas received his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1992), and his BA in economics from Occidental College (1986).

Tara Stilwell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Tara Connolly Stilwell, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the Hartford International Opportunities Funds. Tara is a portfolio manager on the International/Global Opportunities team. She contributes to the management of global and non-US equity portfolios, including the firm's International Opportunities, International Horizons, Global Opportunities and Global Horizons products. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2008, Tara was as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, where her responsibilities included the management of concentrated and diversified European Equity portfolios (1997 — 2007). She also served as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Prior to this, Tara was an analyst in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division (1994 — 1997) and was a consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center (1993 — 1994). Tara received a BS in economics from the Wharton School and a BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania (1994). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

