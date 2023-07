The Fund invests approximately 50% of its assets in roughly equal dollar amounts in the 10 highest dividend-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average (“DJIA”) stocks (known as the “Dogs of the Dow”), but limits exposure to market risk and volatility by investing approximately 50% of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities with a maturity of less than one year.

The total portfolio is divided into multiple sub-portfolios, each of which uses the Dogs of the Dow strategy. On various dates throughout the year, each of these sub-portfolios is reviewed. During the review, the Investment Manager determines the 10 highest yielding common stocks in the DJIA by annualizing the last quarterly or semi-annual ordinary dividend declared on each stock and dividing the result by the market value of that stock. The Fund then purchases those stocks in approximately equal amounts for the sub-portfolio being reviewed. From time to time, the Fund also may purchase an approximately equal amount of U.S. Treasury securities having a remaining maturity of less than one year for the sub-portfolio being reviewed. On the next date, another sub-portfolio is reviewed in a similar manner.