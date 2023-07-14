Home
Trending ETFs

Rational Strategic Allocation Fund

mutual fund
HBAFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.81 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (HBAFX) Primary A (RHSAX) C (RHSCX) Inst (RHSIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$8.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HBAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rational Strategic Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rational Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Miller

Fund Description

HBAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -8.1% 18.8% 0.90%
1 Yr 1.8% -10.0% 54.2% 38.37%
3 Yr -0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 19.66%
5 Yr -5.1%* -6.4% 6.1% 94.64%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 52.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -35.0% 33.6% 99.54%
2021 7.0% -5.9% 7.0% 0.47%
2020 -2.3% -3.6% 12.1% 97.28%
2019 1.3% -2.5% 5.1% 96.46%
2018 -1.9% -4.8% -0.6% 55.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HBAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -11.0% 18.8% 0.90%
1 Yr 1.8% -10.0% 54.2% 37.02%
3 Yr -0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 19.52%
5 Yr -4.1%* -6.4% 7.5% 92.82%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 70.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HBAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -35.0% 33.6% 99.54%
2021 7.0% -5.9% 14.7% 0.47%
2020 -2.3% -3.6% 12.1% 97.28%
2019 1.3% -2.5% 5.1% 96.46%
2018 -0.6% -4.8% -0.4% 9.66%

NAV & Total Return History

HBAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HBAFX Category Low Category High HBAFX % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 M 130 K 62.8 B 96.17%
Number of Holdings 11 3 25236 84.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.38 M 125 K 11 B 95.67%
Weighting of Top 10 89.00% 6.3% 100.0% 17.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Catalyst Enhanced Income Strategy I 17.80%
  2. Rational Special Situations Income Instl 17.58%
  3. Rational/Pier 88 Convertible Secs Instl 16.32%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.38% 10.20%
  5. Catalyst Insider Income I 10.03%
  6. Catalyst/CIFC Floating Rate Income I 9.97%
  7. Catalyst/Stone Beach Income Opp I 8.06%
  8. AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I 4.78%
  9. First American Government Obligs U 4.47%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HBAFX % Rank
Bonds 		57.58% 11.31% 89.41% 27.05%
Cash 		24.00% -35.68% 69.40% 3.42%
Convertible Bonds 		11.95% 0.00% 71.77% 0.91%
Stocks 		3.48% 3.48% 51.81% 99.55%
Preferred Stocks 		2.98% 0.00% 21.95% 4.33%
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% 93.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBAFX % Rank
Utilities 		48.33% 0.00% 48.33% 0.46%
Energy 		19.19% 0.00% 62.93% 1.38%
Industrials 		14.90% 0.14% 17.90% 2.75%
Financial Services 		9.55% 0.00% 83.50% 92.89%
Real Estate 		7.81% 0.00% 43.16% 24.77%
Technology 		0.22% 0.22% 27.92% 99.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 24.25% 99.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.11% 99.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 51.19% 99.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 99.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 99.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBAFX % Rank
US 		3.48% 3.48% 51.08% 99.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 25.18% 99.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBAFX % Rank
Securitized 		40.21% 0.00% 52.08% 2.51%
Corporate 		33.93% 0.00% 96.66% 43.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.87% 0.15% 71.66% 7.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 99.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 99.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.29% 99.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HBAFX % Rank
US 		56.29% 9.98% 83.14% 13.21%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 30.21% 96.81%

HBAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HBAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 13.45% 13.30%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 39.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HBAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 1.00% 5.75% 64.79%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HBAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HBAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 380.00% 0.98%

HBAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HBAFX Category Low Category High HBAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.08% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HBAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HBAFX Category Low Category High HBAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.30% -1.22% 6.83% 10.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HBAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HBAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

