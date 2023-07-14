Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$8.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.0%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HBAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|0.90%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|38.37%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|19.66%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|94.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|52.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.2%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|99.54%
|2021
|7.0%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|0.47%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|97.28%
|2019
|1.3%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|96.46%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|55.61%
|Period
|HBAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|0.90%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|37.02%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|19.52%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|92.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|70.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|HBAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.2%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|99.54%
|2021
|7.0%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|0.47%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|97.28%
|2019
|1.3%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|96.46%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|9.66%
|HBAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|96.17%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|3
|25236
|84.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.38 M
|125 K
|11 B
|95.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.00%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|17.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Bonds
|57.58%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|27.05%
|Cash
|24.00%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|3.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|11.95%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|0.91%
|Stocks
|3.48%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|99.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.98%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|4.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|93.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Utilities
|48.33%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|0.46%
|Energy
|19.19%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|1.38%
|Industrials
|14.90%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|2.75%
|Financial Services
|9.55%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|92.89%
|Real Estate
|7.81%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|24.77%
|Technology
|0.22%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|99.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|99.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|99.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|99.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|99.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBAFX % Rank
|US
|3.48%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|99.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.21%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|2.51%
|Corporate
|33.93%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|43.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.87%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|7.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|99.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|99.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HBAFX % Rank
|US
|56.29%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|13.21%
|Non US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|96.81%
|HBAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|13.30%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|39.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|HBAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|1.00%
|5.75%
|64.79%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HBAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HBAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|0.98%
|HBAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|100.00%
|HBAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HBAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HBAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.30%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|10.50%
|HBAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...