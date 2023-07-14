David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.