Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund focuses on U.S. listed common stocks issued by companies with large market capitalizations that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offers the potential for future price appreciation. The Adviser considers quality growth companies to: have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; have regular, growing dividend payments; and be industry leaders in their respective categories. After screening companies based on these criteria, the Adviser invests in companies that it believes offer exceptional financial strength, industry position, franchise recognition, and consistent and predictable growth in earnings and dividends. Using this strategy, the Fund will ordinarily expect to hold stocks of 25 to 35 different companies.

The Fund seeks to buy and hold its securities for the long term and seeks to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum. However, the Adviser may sell a security for the following reasons: in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance, or financial strength; when it becomes over-valued or comprises too large of a position in the Fund’s portfolio; or when better opportunities are available among similar companies.