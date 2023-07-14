Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$294 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund focuses on U.S. listed common stocks issued by companies with large market capitalizations that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offers the potential for future price appreciation. The Adviser considers quality growth companies to: have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; have regular, growing dividend payments; and be industry leaders in their respective categories. After screening companies based on these criteria, the Adviser invests in companies that it believes offer exceptional financial strength, industry position, franchise recognition, and consistent and predictable growth in earnings and dividends. Using this strategy, the Fund will ordinarily expect to hold stocks of 25 to 35 different companies.
The Fund seeks to buy and hold its securities for the long term and seeks to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum. However, the Adviser may sell a security for the following reasons: in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance, or financial strength; when it becomes over-valued or comprises too large of a position in the Fund’s portfolio; or when better opportunities are available among similar companies.
|Period
|HAVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|90.72%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|77.95%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|40.17%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|25.27%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|22.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|HAVGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|15.32%
|2021
|8.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|46.34%
|2020
|4.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|37.71%
|2019
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|7.31%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|40.37%
|HAVGX
|Net Assets
|294 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|70.85%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|4154
|93.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|166 M
|288 K
|270 B
|63.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.43%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|7.15%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|99.63%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|26.79%
|Cash
|0.37%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|72.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|34.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|34.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|30.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|31.17%
|Weighting
|Healthcare
|22.60%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|3.60%
|Technology
|21.88%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.62%
|Financial Services
|16.85%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|19.30%
|Consumer Defense
|11.38%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|7.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.07%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|39.43%
|Industrials
|7.86%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|81.93%
|Basic Materials
|6.23%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|7.12%
|Communication Services
|2.12%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|94.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|89.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|90.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|89.28%
|Weighting
|US
|99.63%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|4.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|94.72%
|HAVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|50.46%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|63.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|60.87%
|HAVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HAVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HAVGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|21.04%
|HAVGX
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|0.23%
|HAVGX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HAVGX
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|43.64%
|HAVGX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$1.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Binney H.C. Wietlisbach, Executive Vice President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee and Board of Directors, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Ms. Wietlisbach received a B.S. from Penn State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Henry B. Smith, Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Chairperson of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 30 years of investment experience. Mr. Smith received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Joseph J. McLaughlin, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee and Board of Directors, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 33 years of investment experience. Mr. McLaughlin received a B.S. from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2009
12.45
12.5%
John H. Donaldson, Vice President, Director of Fixed Income and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2008 and has over 37 years of investment experience. Mr. Donaldson holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Timothy A. Hoyle, Vice President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2003 and has 14 years of investment experience. Mr. Hoyle holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a B.S. from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Maxine A. Cuffe, Vice President, Director of Global Strategies and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2017 and has over 20 years of investment experience. In September 2016, Ms. Cuffe joined Haverford Trust where she now serves as the Director of Global Strategies. Prior to that she was an Investment Manager with Aberdeen Asset Management from September 2010 to August 2014. Ms. Cuffe holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and receive a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Halie W. O’Shea is a portfolio manager/security analyst for Turner’s growth equity products at Turner Investment Partners. Ms. O’Shea is co-manager of Turner’s Growth, Core Growth, Global Growth, and Global Consumer strategies. She joined Turner in 2003 and has 17 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Turner Investment Partners, Ms. O’Shea was employed with Janney Montgomery Scott, Sanford C. Bernstein& Co., Inc., Platts (a McGraw-Hill company), and Loan Pricing Corporation. Ms. O’Shea received her MBA from New York University and her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She is also a regular member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
