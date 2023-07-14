Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$294 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Haverford Quality Growth Stock Fund

HAVGX | Fund

$23.33

$294 M

1.02%

$0.24

0.80%

HAVGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Haverford Quality Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Haverford
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    12804843
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Binney Wietlisbach

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund focuses on U.S. listed common stocks issued by companies with large market capitalizations that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offers the potential for future price appreciation. The Adviser considers quality growth companies to: have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; have regular, growing dividend payments; and be industry leaders in their respective categories. After screening companies based on these criteria, the Adviser invests in companies that it believes offer exceptional financial strength, industry position, franchise recognition, and consistent and predictable growth in earnings and dividends. Using this strategy, the Fund will ordinarily expect to hold stocks of 25 to 35 different companies.

The Fund seeks to buy and hold its securities for the long term and seeks to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum. However, the Adviser may sell a security for the following reasons: in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance, or financial strength; when it becomes over-valued or comprises too large of a position in the Fund’s portfolio; or when better opportunities are available among similar companies.

Read More

HAVGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -14.3% 35.6% 90.72%
1 Yr 5.9% -34.9% 38.6% 77.95%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 40.17%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.5% 97.2% 25.27%
10 Yr 6.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 22.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -56.3% 28.9% 15.32%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.34%
2020 4.5% -13.9% 183.6% 37.71%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 7.31%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 40.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -20.5% 35.6% 81.65%
1 Yr 5.9% -34.9% 40.3% 68.68%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 39.77%
5 Yr 7.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 25.20%
10 Yr 8.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 27.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -56.3% 28.9% 15.40%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.81%
2020 4.5% -13.9% 183.6% 37.63%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 7.31%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 31.50%

NAV & Total Return History

HAVGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HAVGX Category Low Category High HAVGX % Rank
Net Assets 294 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 70.85%
Number of Holdings 31 2 4154 93.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M 288 K 270 B 63.85%
Weighting of Top 10 52.43% 1.8% 106.2% 7.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.11%
  2. Accenture PLC Class A 6.11%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.40%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.31%
  5. CVS Health Corp 5.18%
  6. Lowe's Companies Inc 5.16%
  7. Microsoft Corp 4.91%
  8. Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.85%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 4.53%
  10. PepsiCo Inc 4.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HAVGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 0.00% 130.24% 26.79%
Cash 		0.37% -102.29% 100.00% 72.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 34.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 34.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 31.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAVGX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.60% 0.00% 60.70% 3.60%
Technology 		21.88% 0.00% 48.94% 65.62%
Financial Services 		16.85% 0.00% 55.59% 19.30%
Consumer Defense 		11.38% 0.00% 47.71% 7.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.07% 0.00% 30.33% 39.43%
Industrials 		7.86% 0.00% 29.90% 81.93%
Basic Materials 		6.23% 0.00% 25.70% 7.12%
Communication Services 		2.12% 0.00% 27.94% 94.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 89.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 90.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 89.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAVGX % Rank
US 		99.63% 0.00% 127.77% 4.68%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 94.72%

HAVGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 49.27% 50.46%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 63.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 60.87%

Sales Fees

HAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 496.00% 21.04%

HAVGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HAVGX Category Low Category High HAVGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.02% 0.00% 24.06% 0.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HAVGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HAVGX Category Low Category High HAVGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -54.00% 6.06% 43.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HAVGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HAVGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Binney Wietlisbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Binney H.C. Wietlisbach, Executive Vice President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee and Board of Directors, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Ms. Wietlisbach received a B.S. from Penn State University.

Henry Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Henry B. Smith, Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Chairperson of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 30 years of investment experience. Mr. Smith received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College.

Joseph McLaughlin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Joseph J. McLaughlin, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee and Board of Directors, joined Haverford in 2003 and has over 33 years of investment experience. Mr. McLaughlin received a B.S. from St. Joseph's University.

John Donaldson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2009

12.45

12.5%

John H. Donaldson, Vice President, Director of Fixed Income and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2008 and has over 37 years of investment experience. Mr. Donaldson holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Timothy Hoyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Timothy A. Hoyle, Vice President and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2003 and has 14 years of investment experience. Mr. Hoyle holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a B.S. from Drexel University.

Maxine Cuffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Maxine A. Cuffe, Vice President, Director of Global Strategies and Member of the Investment Selection Committee, joined Haverford in 2017 and has over 20 years of investment experience. In September 2016, Ms. Cuffe joined Haverford Trust where she now serves as the Director of Global Strategies. Prior to that she was an Investment Manager with Aberdeen Asset Management from September 2010 to August 2014. Ms. Cuffe holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and receive a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Halie O'Shea

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Halie W. O’Shea is a portfolio manager/security analyst for Turner’s growth equity products at Turner Investment Partners. Ms. O’Shea is co-manager of Turner’s Growth, Core Growth, Global Growth, and Global Consumer strategies. She joined Turner in 2003 and has 17 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Turner Investment Partners, Ms. O’Shea was employed with Janney Montgomery Scott, Sanford C. Bernstein& Co., Inc., Platts (a McGraw-Hill company), and Loan Pricing Corporation. Ms. O’Shea received her MBA from New York University and her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She is also a regular member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

