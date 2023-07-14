Home
Horizon Active Asset Allocation Fund

mutual fund
HASAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
N (AAANX) Primary Adv (HASAX) Inst (HASIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$764 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 142.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HASAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Horizon Active Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizon Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    280833
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Ladner

Fund Description

The Allocation Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Allocation Fund’s investment objective by allocating assets across one or more of the following sectors of the global securities markets:

U.S. Common Stocks
Foreign Developed Market Common Stocks
Emerging Market Common Stocks
Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”)
Government Bonds
Corporate Bonds
International Bonds
Municipal Bonds
High Yield Bonds

Horizon selects asset classes using a flexible approach that allocates the Allocation Fund’s portfolio between asset classes that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. This flexible approach to investing typically seeks to maximize returns by adjusting portfolio asset-allocations among various asset classes based upon near-term forecasts. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk using a multi-disciplined approach consisting of economic, quantitative and fundamental analysis. Horizon expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Allocation Fund’s investment objective.

Horizon may execute the Allocation Fund’s strategy by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or by investing directly in individual securities or baskets of securities. Potential investments are reviewed for trading efficiency, liquidity, risk/return profile, and fit within overall portfolio diversification needs prior to investment. Horizon generally expects to select individual securities or baskets of securities instead of ETFs, when it believes such investments are more cost effective, more operationally efficient or will provide strategic exposure to a specific sector or market segment.

Horizon selects investments without restriction as to the issuer country, capitalization, currency, or maturity or credit quality of the securities or the securities held by each ETF. Under normal market conditions, the Allocation Fund invests a majority of its assets in equity securities or ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities; however, the Allocation Fund may invest in fixed income securities, including, without limitation, lower-quality fixed income securities commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, which are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or in ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. In addition, the Allocation Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Allocation Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

The Allocation Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Allocation Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Allocation Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Allocation Fund (the right of the Allocation Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Allocation Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Allocation Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Allocation Fund may engage; however, the Allocation Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Allocation Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

The Allocation Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to adjust portfolio allocations as described above, to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Allocation Fund.

HASAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HASAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -12.3% 53.7% 13.64%
1 Yr 11.0% -18.8% 40.4% 9.50%
3 Yr 2.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 18.57%
5 Yr -0.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 34.38%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% 4.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HASAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -48.5% 15.7% 54.58%
2021 2.6% -10.0% 21.8% 41.42%
2020 2.5% -5.8% 15.2% 39.11%
2019 4.6% -2.2% 6.5% 8.68%
2018 -3.3% -6.8% 0.3% 78.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HASAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.0% 53.7% 13.22%
1 Yr 11.0% -18.8% 40.4% 9.50%
3 Yr 2.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 19.05%
5 Yr -0.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 42.06%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% 4.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HASAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -48.5% 15.7% 55.00%
2021 2.6% -10.0% 21.8% 41.00%
2020 2.5% -5.8% 15.2% 39.11%
2019 4.6% -2.2% 6.5% 8.68%
2018 -3.3% -6.8% 0.3% 87.32%

NAV & Total Return History

HASAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HASAX Category Low Category High HASAX % Rank
Net Assets 764 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 26.86%
Number of Holdings 19 2 3255 70.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 608 M 349 K 12.1 B 25.21%
Weighting of Top 10 77.94% 22.9% 100.0% 45.07%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HASAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.30% 0.00% 238.38% 8.26%
Cash 		3.58% -65.52% 88.88% 67.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 6.21% 13.22%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 73.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 68.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 85.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HASAX % Rank
Technology 		20.18% 0.00% 85.77% 28.78%
Financial Services 		13.34% 0.00% 98.22% 42.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 25.83% 31.71%
Industrials 		10.67% 0.00% 23.85% 29.76%
Healthcare 		10.46% 0.00% 38.63% 63.90%
Communication Services 		8.08% 0.00% 21.61% 21.95%
Consumer Defense 		8.03% 0.00% 37.51% 32.68%
Energy 		6.17% 0.00% 60.89% 41.95%
Utilities 		5.26% 0.00% 91.12% 27.32%
Basic Materials 		4.24% 0.00% 56.73% 49.27%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 99.45% 53.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HASAX % Rank
US 		76.36% -1.19% 235.84% 8.26%
Non US 		19.94% -6.82% 98.11% 17.36%

HASAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HASAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.21% 4.40% 51.48%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.50% 62.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HASAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 10.53%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HASAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HASAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 142.00% 1.75% 441.00% 62.76%

HASAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HASAX Category Low Category High HASAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 43.06% 62.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HASAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HASAX Category Low Category High HASAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.01% 13.72% 54.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HASAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HASAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Ladner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Mr. Ladner serves as Chief Investment Officer and is the Chair of the Investment Committee for Horizon. In these capacities, he oversees all aspects of the Investment Management division for the firm. He also provides the Investment Management division with Macro analysis and interpretation of global derivatives, credit, foreign exchange, equity, and funding markets. His previous roles at Horizon included Head of Risk and Director of Quantitative & Alternative Strategies. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Ladner was a founder of Charlotte Global Advisors and Principal Guard, LLC. Mr. Ladner helped to launch an equity index volatility and dispersion trading unit at PEΔK6 Investments in Chicago, a proprietary listed option and volatility trading firm. Previously at First Union/Wachovia, Mr. Ladner founded and ran the equity swap and forwards portfolio while also managing equity option and volatility portfolios. He also co-founded and managed the Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations portfolio.Mr. Ladner then managed the swaption and cap/floor portion of the bank’s interest rate derivatives portfolio. Mr. Ladner received his BA in Economics and Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Zachary Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. Hill is part of the Investment Management division at Horizon Investments focusing on and providing investment insight on a broad range of asset allocation decisions from a global macro and derivatives perspective. Prior to joining Horizon in 2019, Mr. Hill served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst for Cold Spring Asset Management in New York from July 2016 to January 2017 and was a director within the foreign exchange option trading group at Wells Fargo in New York from 2010 to 2016. Mr. Hill began his career at Wachovia, acquired by Wells Fargo in 2008, in Charlotte in the FX Division. Mr. Hill holds a BA in Economics and a BA in Physics from the University of Virginia. Mr. Hill is also a CFA ® Charterholder.

Michael Dickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

