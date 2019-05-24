Home
Trending ETFs

HAMCX (Mutual Fund)

HAMCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hancock Horizon Mississippi Tax-Free Income Fund

HAMCX | Fund

$16.58

$11.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$11.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HAMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hancock Horizon Mississippi Tax-Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeffery R. Tanguis

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and Mississippi income tax. This investment policy may not be changed without shareholder approval. While the Fund intends to invest primarily in municipal bonds of Mississippi issuers, securities of issuers located outside of Mississippi that are exempt from both federal and Mississippi income tax are included for purposes of the 80% test. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

The types of municipal securities that the Fund may invest in include, without limitation, state and local general obligation bonds (bonds whose payments are typically backed by the taxing power of the municipal issuer) and revenue bonds (bonds whose payments are backed by revenue from a particular source). The Fund may also invest in other municipal securities including, without limitation, industrial development bonds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, municipal lease obligations, certificates of participation and tax exempt commercial paper. In addition, the Fund may invest in securities of investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), pending direct investment in municipal securities. The Fund intends to invest in investment grade municipal bonds (rated in one of the four highest rating categories by at least one rating agency), but also may invest up to 15% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade (high yield or “junk” bonds). Although the Fund intends to invest substantially all of its assets in tax-free securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to non-corporate taxpayers and in securities that pay taxable interest. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a large percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a relatively small number of issuers. The Fund, however, intends to satisfy the asset diversification requirements under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, to be treated as a regulated investment company.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser employs a value-oriented strategy to identify higher yielding bonds that offer a greater potential for above average returns. When making investment decisions, the Adviser seeks to leverage its knowledge of Mississippi issues and issuers to gain a competitive advantage in the selection of undervalued bonds. Although the Adviser intends to invest Fund assets across a variety of municipal securities, the Fund may have significant positions in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). The Adviser may sell a bond it deems to have deteriorating credit quality or limited upside potential as compared to other investments.

Read More

HAMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.2% 7.6% 29.61%
1 Yr N/A -6.4% 8.5% 18.98%
3 Yr N/A* -2.3% 3.6% 82.50%
5 Yr 0.6%* -1.3% 1.7% 15.67%
10 Yr 0.5%* -1.1% 4.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.2% 11.0% 79.59%
2021 N/A -10.1% 6.8% 50.96%
2020 N/A -4.9% 0.0% 52.62%
2019 0.9% -5.6% 1.8% 13.15%
2018 -0.6% -34.8% 15.6% 0.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.2% 7.6% 17.03%
1 Yr N/A -6.4% 8.5% 6.50%
3 Yr N/A* -2.3% 3.6% 8.43%
5 Yr 0.8%* -1.3% 4.4% 1.96%
10 Yr 1.8%* -1.1% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.2% 11.0% 13.78%
2021 N/A -10.1% 6.9% 6.13%
2020 N/A -4.9% 1.0% 5.87%
2019 0.9% -5.6% 4.0% 2.17%
2018 -0.2% -34.8% 16.3% 0.94%

NAV & Total Return History

HAMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HAMCX Category Low Category High HAMCX % Rank
Net Assets 11.7 M 6.28 M 20.6 B 98.86%
Number of Holdings 33 31 4231 98.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.58 M -4.71 M 2.92 B 96.95%
Weighting of Top 10 47.82% 2.5% 58.7% 1.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MISSISSIPPI ST 4% 7.41%
  2. MISSISSIPPI DEV BK SPL OBLIG 3.38% 6.04%
  3. MISSISSIPPI ST GAMING TAX REV 5% 4.68%
  4. OXFORD MISS 3.12% 4.64%
  5. MISSISSIPPI DEV BK SPL OBLIG 5% 4.63%
  6. MISSISSIPPI ST UNIV EDL BLDG CORP REV 4% 4.23%
  7. MISSISSIPPI ST 3.75% 4.16%
  8. OXFORD MISS SCH DIST 3.5% 4.07%
  9. MISSISSIPPI DEV BK 5.25% 3.96%
  10. MISSISSIPPI ST 3% 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HAMCX % Rank
Bonds 		94.95% -0.60% 103.72% 76.62%
Cash 		5.05% -3.73% 93.39% 19.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 13.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.39% 8.43% 24.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAMCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.21% -3.73% 93.39% 20.33%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.20% 0.00% 12.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.20%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 20.58%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 103.73% 78.27%
Government 		0.00% -17.97% 1.02% 12.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAMCX % Rank
US 		94.95% -0.60% 102.38% 47.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 22.38% 79.03%

HAMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HAMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.09% 2.58% 0.25%
Management Fee N/A 0.08% 1.30% 97.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 65.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.33% 35.69%

Sales Fees

HAMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HAMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HAMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.32% 293.00% 90.60%

HAMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HAMCX Category Low Category High HAMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.83% 93.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HAMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HAMCX Category Low Category High HAMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.21% 4.62% 94.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HAMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Daily Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HAMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffery R. Tanguis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2011

8.25

8.3%

Jeffery Tanguis serves as Investment Director of Horizon Advisers. Prior to joining Hancock Bank in 2005, Mr. Tanguis served as the Senior Fixed Income Manager of Hibernia National Bank from 1987 to 2005. He has been working in the investment industry since 1987. He received his B.S. in Finance from Louisiana State University and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Nathan Grant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2018

0.92

0.9%

Nathan Grant, CFA, serves as a Corporate Credit Analyst for the Adviser and has managed the Louisiana Tax-Free Income Fund and Mississippi Tax-Free Income Fund since 2018. Mr. Grant joined the Adviser in 2009 and has over 20 years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 28.92 11.47 16.51

