Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
HAGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.87 -0.38 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HAGAX) Primary C (HAGCX) Inst (HAGIX) Retirement (HAREX) Retirement (HARSX) Retirement (HRAUX) Inst (HRAYX)
HAGAX (Mutual Fund)

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.87 -0.38 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HAGAX) Primary C (HAGCX) Inst (HAGIX) Retirement (HAREX) Retirement (HARSX) Retirement (HRAUX) Inst (HRAYX)
HAGAX (Mutual Fund)

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.87 -0.38 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HAGAX) Primary C (HAGCX) Inst (HAGIX) Retirement (HAREX) Retirement (HARSX) Retirement (HRAUX) Inst (HRAYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund

HAGAX | Fund

$75.87

$6.21 B

0.00%

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$6.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$76.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund

HAGAX | Fund

$75.87

$6.21 B

0.00%

1.03%

HAGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 20, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    9186316
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bert Boksen

Fund Description

During normal market conditions, the Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of mid‑capitalization companies. The fund’s portfolio managers consider mid‑capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have capitalizations greater than $1 billion and equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (approximately $73.0 billion during the 12‑month period ended December 31, 2021). The fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.
The fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe have the potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, reasonable valuations and acceptable debt levels. Such stocks can typically have high price‑to‑earnings ratios. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants or rights exercisable into common or preferred stock and high-quality convertible securities. Although the portfolio managers generally do not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the information technology and health care sectors at any given time. The fund will generally sell when the stock has met the portfolio managers’ target price, the investment is no longer valid, a better investment opportunity has arisen or if the investment reaches a value more than 5% of the fund’s net assets. At times, the fund may hold securities of small-capitalization companies.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

HAGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -26.9% 59.5% 61.35%
1 Yr 13.3% -43.3% 860.3% 57.80%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 28.25%
5 Yr 4.3%* -28.2% 82.7% 23.73%
10 Yr 7.1%* -18.2% 13.7% 17.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 26.43%
2021 0.0% -52.0% 83.9% 43.38%
2020 11.0% -17.6% 195.3% 25.52%
2019 7.1% -16.0% 9.5% 22.50%
2018 -2.4% -13.6% 24.1% 34.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -53.4% 55.3% 59.22%
1 Yr 13.3% -60.3% 860.3% 54.79%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 28.49%
5 Yr 4.3%* -27.5% 82.7% 26.98%
10 Yr 9.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 15.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 26.43%
2021 0.0% -52.0% 83.9% 43.38%
2020 11.0% -17.6% 195.3% 25.52%
2019 7.1% -16.0% 9.5% 22.50%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 46.83%

NAV & Total Return History

HAGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HAGAX Category Low Category High HAGAX % Rank
Net Assets 6.21 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 15.07%
Number of Holdings 92 20 3702 29.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.7 B 360 K 10.9 B 15.78%
Weighting of Top 10 23.93% 5.5% 92.1% 67.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synopsys Inc 3.23%
  2. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 3.01%
  3. Waste Connections Inc 2.89%
  4. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.81%
  5. Splunk Inc 2.45%
  6. Align Technology Inc 2.31%
  7. Baker Hughes Co Class A 2.25%
  8. MSCI Inc 2.16%
  9. Tyler Technologies Inc 2.13%
  10. AutoZone Inc 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HAGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 23.99% 100.52% 46.10%
Cash 		1.67% -0.52% 26.94% 53.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 57.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 59.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 53.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 54.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAGAX % Rank
Technology 		32.63% 0.04% 62.17% 46.45%
Industrials 		16.38% 0.00% 38.23% 32.09%
Healthcare 		16.17% 0.00% 43.77% 67.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.38% 0.00% 57.41% 36.35%
Financial Services 		6.51% 0.00% 43.01% 50.89%
Basic Materials 		5.96% 0.00% 17.25% 7.98%
Energy 		2.29% 0.00% 62.10% 41.84%
Real Estate 		2.03% 0.00% 19.28% 55.32%
Consumer Defense 		1.66% 0.00% 16.40% 62.23%
Communication Services 		0.98% 0.00% 18.33% 76.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 64.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAGAX % Rank
US 		93.59% 23.38% 100.52% 56.21%
Non US 		4.73% 0.00% 35.22% 38.12%

HAGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 19.28% 52.61%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 12.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.30%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 59.38%

Sales Fees

HAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 3.50% 5.75% 92.54%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HAGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 40.61%

HAGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HAGAX Category Low Category High HAGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 57.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HAGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HAGAX Category Low Category High HAGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -2.24% 2.75% 56.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HAGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HAGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bert Boksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 1998

23.79

23.8%

Bert Boksen has been a Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Eagle since 1995. Bert served at Raymond James & Associates as Chief Investment Officer and as Chairman of the Raymond James Focus List Committee. Prior to his tenure at Raymond James & Associates, Bert was an analyst for Standard & Poor’s. He earned his B.A. from City College of New York in 1970 and his M.B.A. from St. John's University in 1977. He is a CFA charterholder.

Christopher Sassouni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2006

16.42

16.4%

Sassouni is assistant portfolio manager and vice President. Sassouni served as a senior research analyst with Eagle since September 2003 and as President and CEO of Healthcare Investment Advisers, Inc. from 1999 to 2003.

Eric Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Mr. Mintz is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Small Cap Growth equity accounts. Mr. Mintz joined Eagle in 2005 as a Senior Research Analyst and brings 15 years of investment experience as an analyst and research associate. He holds a BA in economics from Washington and Lee University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. Mr. Mintz received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×