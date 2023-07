The Fund seeks its investment objective by allocating its assets among equity securities, debt securities, and money market instruments. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, targets an allocation between 50% and 70% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities and 30% to 50% of Fund’s net assets in debt securities and cash instruments. The Fund will not normally hold more than 10% in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in stocks with a broad range of market capitalizations, but tends to focus on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index. Wellington Management evaluates securities using fundamental analysis. Based on market or economic conditions, the equity portion of the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The debt securities (other than money market instruments) in which the Fund invests include securities issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies, or its instrumentalities, and other debt securities rated investment grade, including corporate bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities (including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market), asset-backed securities, and municipal bonds, or if unrated, securities deemed by Wellington Management to be of comparable quality. The Fund is not restricted to any specific maturity or duration term. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities.