The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common

and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase and that the Subadviser considers to have above average prospects for growth.

The Subadviser uses a bottom-up approach, researching and

evaluating individual companies, to manage the Fund’s portfolio. This research includes visits to companies and discussions with company management.

In selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio, the Subadviser looks

for companies that it believes have the following financial characteristics:

■

Superior absolute and relative earnings growth

■

Superior sales growth, improving sales momentum and high levels of unit growth

■

High or improving profitability

■

Strong balance sheets

In addition, the Subadviser looks for companies that have actually

achieved or exceeded expected earnings results and, in the opinion of the Subadviser, are attractively valued relative to their growth prospects.

The Subadviser focuses on stocks of companies that it believes

have distinct attributes such as:

■

Strong market position with a defensible franchise

■

Unique marketing competence

■

Strong research and development leading to superior new product flow

■

Capable and disciplined management

The Subadviser prefers companies that are in the early stages of

demonstrating the above financial characteristics and other attributes.

The stocks of mid and large cap companies in the Fund’s portfolio

are those the Subadviser expects to maintain or achieve above average earnings growth. Sector allocations are the outcome of the Subadviser’s bottom-up investment process and may, from time to time, result in more substantial investments in particular sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities

of foreign issuers, including issuers located or doing business in emerging markets.