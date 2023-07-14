Home
HACAX (Mutual Fund)

HACAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

40.4%

1 yr return

30.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$25.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$87.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HACAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase and that the Subadviser considers to have above average prospects for growth.The Subadviser uses a bottom-up approach, researching and evaluating individual companies, to manage the Fund’s portfolio. This research includes visits to companies and discussions with company management.In selecting stocks for the Fund’s portfolio, the Subadviser looks for companies that it believes have the following financial characteristics:Superior absolute and relative earnings growthSuperior sales growth, improving sales momentum and high levels of unit growthHigh or improving profitabilityStrong balance sheetsIn addition, the Subadviser looks for companies that have actually achieved or exceeded expected earnings results and, in the opinion of the Subadviser, are attractively valued relative to their growth prospects.The Subadviser focuses on stocks of companies that it believes have distinct attributes such as:Strong market position with a defensible franchiseUnique marketing competenceStrong research and development leading to superior new product flowCapable and disciplined managementThe Subadviser prefers companies that are in the early stages of demonstrating the above financial characteristics and other attributes.The stocks of mid and large cap companies in the Fund’s portfolio are those the Subadviser expects to maintain or achieve above average earnings growth. Sector allocations are the outcome of the Subadviser’s bottom-up investment process and may, from time to time, result in more substantial investments in particular sectors.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located or doing business in emerging markets.
HACAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HACAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.4% -41.7% 64.0% 6.16%
1 Yr 30.8% -46.2% 77.9% 3.37%
3 Yr -2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 66.10%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 49.73%
10 Yr 6.0%* -16.8% 19.6% 30.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HACAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 65.89%
2021 -1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 80.47%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.45%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.68%
2018 -2.3% -15.9% 2.0% 46.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HACAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.4% -41.7% 64.0% 5.67%
1 Yr 30.8% -46.2% 77.9% 2.88%
3 Yr -2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 65.65%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 54.45%
10 Yr 9.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 27.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HACAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 65.89%
2021 -1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 80.47%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.45%
2019 5.2% -6.0% 10.6% 65.68%
2018 -2.3% -15.9% 3.1% 66.25%

NAV & Total Return History

HACAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HACAX Category Low Category High HACAX % Rank
Net Assets 25.8 B 189 K 222 B 7.15%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3509 54.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.9 B -1.37 M 104 B 6.92%
Weighting of Top 10 48.32% 11.4% 116.5% 42.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 9.12%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.24%
  3. Apple Inc 6.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.72%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.44%
  6. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.28%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 3.54%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.40%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.38%
  10. Mastercard Inc A 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HACAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 50.26% 104.50% 20.69%
Cash 		0.41% -10.83% 49.73% 76.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 27.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 32.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 23.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 21.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACAX % Rank
Technology 		35.52% 0.00% 65.70% 50.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		30.20% 0.00% 62.57% 1.73%
Communication Services 		12.65% 0.00% 66.40% 24.65%
Healthcare 		7.88% 0.00% 39.76% 90.93%
Financial Services 		7.77% 0.00% 43.06% 62.57%
Consumer Defense 		4.64% 0.00% 25.50% 36.44%
Energy 		0.90% 0.00% 41.09% 41.80%
Real Estate 		0.44% 0.00% 16.05% 59.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 46.66%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 95.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 80.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACAX % Rank
US 		91.66% 34.69% 100.00% 67.60%
Non US 		7.94% 0.00% 54.22% 19.54%

HACAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HACAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 20.29% 74.48%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 41.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HACAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HACAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HACAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 316.74% 67.16%

HACAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HACAX Category Low Category High HACAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 33.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HACAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HACAX Category Low Category High HACAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 51.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HACAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HACAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 1990

32.1

32.1%

Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Natasha Kuhlkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

