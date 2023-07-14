Home
GXXAX (Mutual Fund)

abrdn U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.61 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GXXIX) Primary A (GXXAX) C (GXXCX) Inst (GGLIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$389 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.07%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GXXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    abrdn U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aberdeen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph Bassett

Fund Description

The U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Adviser deems to have sound and improving prospects and which demonstrate that they are current or emerging sustainable leaders through their management of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment strategies, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner and takes into consideration a company’s management of ESG risks and opportunities and the company’s ESG performance. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The Adviser’s stock analysts work closely with dedicated ESG specialists who sit within each regional investment team and provide industry-leading expertise and insight at the company level. When investing, the Adviser seeks to understand what’s changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced in or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

The Adviser will assign each company a proprietary overall quality rating and also an ESG-quality rating ranging from 1 to 5 (1 indicating leaders and 5 indicating laggards) – enabling the Fund’s investment team to identify current and emerging sustainable leaders. Companies eligible for investment by the Fund must be rated 3 or better by the Adviser on both the overall quality rating and ESG-quality rating.

The overall quality assessment covers five key factors: (1) durability of the business model, (2) the attractiveness of the industry, (3) the strength of financials, (4) the capability of management, and (5) assessment of the company’s ESG credentials. In the ESG-quality filter, the Adviser evaluates the ownership structures, governance and management quality of the companies as well as potential environmental and social risks that the companies may face. The Adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of how a company manages its most material ESG risks and opportunities and the Adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are current or emerging sustainable leaders.

Examples of areas under scope when assessing a company’s ESG quality include the following:

Board Diversity
Capital Allocation
Capital Return
Carbon Emissions
Climate Risks
Corporate Governance
Corporate Strategy
Cyber Security
Deforestation
Diversity Issues
Employee Safety
ESG Disclosures
Human Rights
Labor Management
Market Communication
Remuneration
Succession Planning
Waste Management
Water Management

In carrying out its assessments of ESG quality, the Adviser’s equity analysts incorporate internal data sources, including a proprietary quantitative house score, external sources (e.g., MSCI reports), thematic expertise from the Adviser’s central ESG team and regional expertise from the Adviser’s on-desk ESG analysts. The Adviser relies heavily on its own in-depth research and analysis over third party ESG ratings.

Binary exclusions are also applied to exclude a defined list of unacceptable activities. Based on MSCI business involvement screening research, the Fund will seek to not invest in companies that have:

failed to uphold one or more principles of the UN Global Compact;
an industry tie to (including companies that provide support systems and services, as well as those with direct (i.e., owners and producers) and indirect (i.e., parents and subsidiaries) involvement in) controversial weapons (cluster munitions, landmines, biological / chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, and/or non-detectable fragments);
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the manufacture or sale of conventional weapons or weapons systems;
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from tobacco or are tobacco manufacturers;
a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the extraction of unconventional oil and gas (including oil sands, oil shale (kerogen-rich deposits), shale gas, shale oil, coal seam gas, and coal bed methane and excluding conventional oil and gas productions); or
a revenue contribution from thermal coal extraction.

The Fund will measure compliance with its principal investment strategies at the time of investment, except that compliance with binary exclusions is tested as frequently as MSCI data is updated, which is currently quarterly. If a company no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such security.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. equity securities issued by companies that the Adviser considers to be current or emerging sustainable leaders in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of U.S. companies. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company is considered to be a U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in the United States;
the company has its principal securities trading market in the United States; and/or
the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in the United States.

The Fund may also invest in non-U.S. companies, including primarily Canadian companies.

The Fund will invest in companies across a broad spectrum of market capitalizations.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and the currencies of any foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

Read More

GXXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -41.7% 64.0% 95.15%
1 Yr 11.1% -46.2% 77.9% 71.49%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 84.16%
5 Yr -4.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 84.07%
10 Yr -1.1%* -16.8% 19.6% 87.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.9% 81.6% 18.31%
2021 -3.5% -31.0% 26.7% 84.36%
2020 3.7% -13.0% 34.8% 92.96%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 56.61%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 2.0% 83.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -41.7% 64.0% 90.88%
1 Yr 11.1% -46.2% 77.9% 67.38%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 83.95%
5 Yr -4.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 86.13%
10 Yr 2.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 83.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.9% 81.6% 18.31%
2021 -3.5% -31.0% 26.7% 84.36%
2020 3.7% -13.0% 34.8% 92.96%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 56.61%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 3.1% 89.51%

NAV & Total Return History

GXXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GXXAX Category Low Category High GXXAX % Rank
Net Assets 389 M 189 K 222 B 67.30%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 82.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 177 M -1.37 M 104 B 68.43%
Weighting of Top 10 40.74% 11.4% 116.5% 76.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.30%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.50%
  3. Alphabet Inc A 5.44%
  4. Adobe Inc 4.51%
  5. TMX Group Ltd 4.19%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.98%
  7. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 3.90%
  8. American Express Co 3.86%
  9. Tetra Tech Inc 3.68%
  10. Akamai Technologies Inc 3.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GXXAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.94% 50.26% 104.50% 59.36%
Cash 		2.06% -10.83% 49.73% 37.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 58.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 55.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 54.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXXAX % Rank
Technology 		25.03% 0.00% 65.70% 85.08%
Industrials 		20.93% 0.00% 30.65% 1.98%
Financial Services 		19.01% 0.00% 43.06% 6.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.75% 0.00% 62.57% 90.52%
Healthcare 		7.97% 0.00% 39.76% 90.19%
Utilities 		6.84% 0.00% 16.07% 1.81%
Consumer Defense 		4.79% 0.00% 25.50% 35.28%
Communication Services 		2.84% 0.00% 66.40% 94.56%
Basic Materials 		2.38% 0.00% 18.91% 25.72%
Real Estate 		1.46% 0.00% 16.05% 43.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXXAX % Rank
US 		82.53% 34.69% 100.00% 94.31%
Non US 		15.41% 0.00% 54.22% 2.80%

GXXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GXXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 20.29% 29.22%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 82.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.60%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.02% 90.41%

Sales Fees

GXXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 22.02%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GXXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 27.94%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GXXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.07% 0.00% 316.74% 92.54%

GXXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GXXAX Category Low Category High GXXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 60.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GXXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GXXAX Category Low Category High GXXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -6.13% 1.75% 51.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GXXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GXXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph Bassett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Ralph Bassett is Head of North American Equities at abrdn and also is a member of the abrdn Board of Directors. Ralph oversees the region’s research effort in addition to portfolio construction for several of the team’s flagship strategies, including the Small Cap strategy since its inception in 2008. Ralph joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2006 upon the relocation of the Equity team from London to Philadelphia. Ralph earned a BS in Business, Finance (Hons) from Villanova University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Chris Haimendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Christopher Haimendorf is a Senior Investment Director on the North American Equity team at abdrn. In this role, Chris analyzes current and prospective holdings and assists with the management of client portfolios. Chris brings a wealth of experience to the firm. He moved from the European Equities team where he worked as an Investment Director since 2001, having previously covered UK Equities. Chris joined the company in 1998 after graduating from the University of Cambridge with a BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences (Physiology) and is a CFA charterholder.

Hugues McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Hugues McLean is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at abrdn. In this role, Hugues analyzes current and prospective investments and assists with the management of client portfolios. Hugues joined abrdn in 2010, having previously worked at Maestro Group, a private Canadian real estate fund. Hugues graduated with a BSc in Finance and an MSc Finance, both from the University of Sherbrooke, Quebec. He is a CFA charterholder.

Kenneth Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Ken Murphy is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at abrdn. Ken analyzes current and prospective holdings and assists with the management of client portfolios. Ken joined Standard Life Investments in 2008 as Senior Vice President – US Equities after working as Consumer Sector Analyst and later Industrial Sector Analyst and Team Leader at Putnam Investments. Prior to this, he worked as Client Consultant/Mutual Fund Administrator at Investors Bank & Trust Co for ten years and Senior Financial Analyst at Merck & Co for two years. Ken has a BA in Economics from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Michael Cronin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Mike Cronin is an Investment Director on the North American Equity team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Mike analyzes current and prospective holdings and assists with the management of client portfolios. Mike joined Standard Life Investments US Equities team in 2017. Previously, he worked at Citigroup as a Senior Associate covering US Banks & Brokers. Prior to that he was an Assistant Vice President / Portfolio Communications Analyst at Wellington Management Company. He earned a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from Babson College. Mike is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

