Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio

GXSTX | Fund

$7.66

$109 M

3.17%

$0.24

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GXSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Satellite Strategies Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neill Nuttall

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of underlying funds that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated funds available, and may also invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). Some of the Underlying Funds invest primarily in fixed income or money market instruments (the “Underlying Fixed Income Funds”) and other Underlying Funds invest primarily in equity securities (the “Underlying Equity Funds”).Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be allocated among Underlying Funds that the Investment Adviser considers to be invested in satellite asset classes. Satellite asset classes are those that historically have had lower correlations to traditional market exposures such as large cap equities and investment grade fixed income. Satellite funds can be both equity and fixed income funds. The Fund’s investment in any of the Underlying Funds may exceed 25% of its assets. The Investment Adviser expects to invest relatively significant percentages of its equity allocation in the following satellite equity asset classes: emerging markets equity, international small cap, U.S. and international real estate securities and global public infrastructure securities. The Investment Adviser may invest relatively significant percentages of its fixed income allocation in the following satellite fixed income asset classes: high yield, bank loans and emerging markets debt.The Fund may also use derivatives (including (i) futures contracts, including futures based on equity or fixed income indices, and interest rate futures; (ii) options, including long and short positions in call options and put options on indices, individual securities or currencies and options on futures contracts; and (iii) currency forwards, and non-deliverable forwards) to gain exposure to securities in which the Underlying Funds invest. The Fund may use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.The Fund’s blended benchmark is the Satellite Strategies Composite Index, as discussed further under “Performance.”THE PARTICULAR UNDERLYING FUNDS IN WHICH THE FUND MAY INVEST, THE EQUITY/FIXED INCOME RANGES AND INVESTMENTS IN EACH UNDERLYING FUND MAY BE CHANGED FROM TIME TO TIME WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OR NOTICE.
GXSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -23.7% 16.4% 44.85%
1 Yr 3.1% -8.9% 48.3% 49.14%
3 Yr 0.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 85.97%
5 Yr -1.1%* -0.7% 13.4% 85.98%
10 Yr -0.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 83.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -40.8% 20.6% 42.35%
2021 2.3% -21.0% 24.5% 63.78%
2020 0.4% -24.2% 27.8% 28.50%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 66.92%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% 35.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -23.7% 16.4% 43.99%
1 Yr 3.1% -12.8% 48.3% 45.76%
3 Yr 0.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 81.88%
5 Yr -1.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 82.61%
10 Yr 1.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 82.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -40.8% 20.6% 42.35%
2021 2.3% -21.0% 24.5% 63.78%
2020 0.4% -24.2% 27.8% 28.50%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 68.49%
2018 -2.4% -2.9% 23.1% 37.87%

NAV & Total Return History

GXSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GXSTX Category Low Category High GXSTX % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 1.12 M 110 B 77.97%
Number of Holdings 13 2 10961 91.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -31.7 M 22 B 55.32%
Weighting of Top 10 95.17% 10.8% 100.0% 12.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Intl Sm Cp Insghts R6 21.28%
  2. Goldman Sachs Global Infras R6 21.11%
  3. Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Dbt R6 12.81%
  4. Goldman Sachs Global Rl Estt Secs R6 7.67%
  5. Goldman Sachs High Yield R6 6.90%
  6. Goldman Sachs High Yield Fl Rate R6 6.76%
  7. Goldman Sachs Infl Protected Secs R6 5.90%
  8. Goldman Sachs Em Mkts Eq Insghts R6 5.47%
  9. Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Eq R6 3.96%
  10. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras R6 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GXSTX % Rank
Stocks 		64.87% -45.72% 98.42% 46.76%
Bonds 		31.21% -39.76% 93.84% 28.39%
Cash 		3.16% -97.12% 185.58% 62.42%
Other 		0.52% -1.25% 197.12% 45.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.23% 0.00% 25.49% 53.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.03% 14.00% 53.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXSTX % Rank
Real Estate 		20.21% 0.00% 90.14% 14.86%
Energy 		13.90% 0.00% 38.61% 16.14%
Industrials 		13.55% 0.09% 32.39% 14.86%
Utilities 		12.69% 0.00% 40.29% 9.77%
Technology 		9.40% 0.00% 39.48% 76.22%
Financial Services 		8.82% 0.00% 30.34% 79.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.12% 0.00% 20.84% 58.39%
Basic Materials 		5.77% 0.00% 60.23% 39.28%
Communication Services 		3.74% 0.00% 28.59% 76.43%
Consumer Defense 		2.94% 0.00% 31.85% 82.17%
Healthcare 		2.86% 0.00% 30.30% 81.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXSTX % Rank
Non US 		46.16% -46.69% 57.06% 4.80%
US 		18.71% -4.82% 95.75% 89.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXSTX % Rank
Government 		45.50% 0.00% 98.64% 21.92%
Corporate 		41.32% 0.00% 99.90% 41.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.06% 0.10% 100.00% 46.76%
Derivative 		0.95% 0.00% 41.88% 25.05%
Securitized 		0.16% 0.00% 83.28% 70.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 43.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXSTX % Rank
Non US 		16.58% -39.00% 137.36% 12.73%
US 		14.63% -177.12% 87.76% 58.66%

GXSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GXSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.16% 2.71% 45.72%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.70% 10.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GXSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GXSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GXSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 441.00% 16.51%

GXSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GXSTX Category Low Category High GXSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 10.92% 37.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GXSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GXSTX Category Low Category High GXSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.62% -5.20% 6.33% 20.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GXSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GXSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neill Nuttall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2019

3.28

3.3%

Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.

Siwen Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo is a managing director and head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) Group in Goldman Sachs Asset Management, focusing on the US market. She joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Alexandra was a managing director and deputy head of global credit at MacKay Shields. She was also a member of the Investment Policy Committee, which formulated the group’s macroeconomic outlook and asset allocation decisions, and was responsible for the implementation of the investment process for the global credit team. She also served as a senior portfolio manager with oversight for the investment grade, high yield, global high yield and index strategies. Alexandra was a member of the firm’s Responsible Investing Advisory Committee and managed the ESG credit and multi-sector portfolios. Prior, she spent seven years at Vanguard as a manager on the taxable money market desk and as head of corporate credit risk for Vanguard’s fixed income index funds and ETFs. Alexandra earned a BA from Haverford College and a MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

