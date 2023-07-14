The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of underlying funds that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated funds available, and may also invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). Some of the Underlying Funds invest primarily in fixed income or money market instruments (the “Underlying Fixed Income Funds”) and other Underlying Funds invest primarily in equity securities (the “Underlying Equity Funds”). Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be allocated among Underlying Funds that the Investment Adviser considers to be invested in satellite asset classes. Satellite asset classes are those that historically have had lower correlations to traditional market exposures such as large cap equities and investment grade fixed income. Satellite funds can be both equity and fixed income funds. The Fund’s investment in any of the Underlying Funds may exceed 25% of its assets. The Investment Adviser expects to invest relatively significant percentages of its equity allocation in the following satellite equity asset classes: emerging markets equity, international small cap, U.S. and international real estate securities and global public infrastructure securities. The Investment Adviser may invest relatively significant percentages of its fixed income allocation in the following satellite fixed income asset classes: high yield, bank loans and emerging markets debt. The Fund may also use derivatives (including (i) futures contracts, including futures based on equity or fixed income indices, and interest rate futures; (ii) options, including long and short positions in call options and put options on indices, individual securities or currencies and options on futures contracts; and (iii) currency forwards, and non-deliverable forwards) to gain exposure to securities in which the Underlying Funds invest. The Fund may use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. The Fund’s blended benchmark is the Satellite Strategies Composite Index, as discussed further under “Performance.” THE PARTICULAR UNDERLYING FUNDS IN WHICH THE FUND MAY INVEST, THE EQUITY/FIXED INCOME RANGES AND INVESTMENTS IN EACH UNDERLYING FUND MAY BE CHANGED FROM TIME TO TIME WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OR NOTICE.