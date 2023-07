The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of investment) (“Net Assets”) in securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities, and the District of Columbia, the interest from which, if any, is in the opinion of bond counsel excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes, and generally not an item of tax preference under the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). The Investment Adviser ordinarily expects 100% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in municipal obligations, but the Fund may invest in short-term taxable instruments for temporary investment purposes. The Fund intends to be a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). “Retail money market funds” are money market funds that have policies and procedures reasonably designed to limit all beneficial owners of the fund to natural persons. As a “retail money market fund,” the Fund values its securities using the amortized cost method. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. Under Rule 2a-7, the Fund may invest only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities that meet certain risk-limiting conditions relating to portfolio quality, maturity, diversification and liquidity.