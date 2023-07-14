Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$18.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.2%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 97.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GWHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|73.25%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|37.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|9.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|31.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|96.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|10.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|GWHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|68.27%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|32.12%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|10.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|31.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|95.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|10.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|GWHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.8 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|97.66%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|2
|2736
|94.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.05 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|95.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.23%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|24.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.92%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|44.31%
|Cash
|4.19%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|33.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.89%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|15.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|76.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|50.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|94.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.81%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|44.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.19%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|39.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|45.01%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|60.12%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|32.84%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|51.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWHIX % Rank
|US
|88.63%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|7.47%
|Non US
|6.29%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|91.36%
|GWHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|36.50%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|11.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|69.35%
|GWHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GWHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GWHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|97.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|84.72%
|GWHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.89%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|80.93%
|GWHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GWHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|96.87%
|GWHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mary is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our taxable fixed income team, including portfolio management, research and trading. She is also a member of the firm’s Investment and ESG Committees. Before joining GW&K in 2005, she was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Fortis Investments where she was responsible for all of the firm’s U.S. dollar-denominated taxable bond mutual funds. Prior to that, Mary was a Vice President at Invesco, where she managed various institutional mandates, including several large pensions, endowments and foundations. In this capacity, she also served as a senior high yield credit analyst. She started her investment career as a Fixed Income Trader and Credit Analyst at Gardner and Preston Moss. Mary graduated cum laude from Wheaton College where she earned an AB in Economics and she received her MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Stephen is a portfolio manager across all of GW&K’s Taxable Fixed Income Strategies and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He also provides research coverage for credits in the Energy, Autos, and Home Building sectors. Prior to joining GW&K in 2013, Stephen worked at Fidelity Investments as a High Yield Research Analyst. Stephen graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University where he received a BA in Philosophy and a BS in English Education. He received his MSF from Boston College and is a CFA charterholder. Stephen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
