Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
Net Assets
$578 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GWGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|95.74%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|82.09%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|8.55%
|5 Yr
|6.2%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|13.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GWGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|8.57%
|2021
|9.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|6.62%
|2020
|7.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|61.33%
|2019
|6.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|26.61%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|29.86%
|Period
|GWGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|91.49%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|77.84%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|9.87%
|5 Yr
|6.7%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|13.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GWGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|8.57%
|2021
|9.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|6.62%
|2020
|7.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|61.33%
|2019
|6.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|26.61%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|42.74%
|GWGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWGVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|578 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|62.23%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|20
|3702
|34.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|111 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|69.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.21%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|87.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWGVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|46.81%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|51.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|56.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|58.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|53.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|54.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWGVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.12%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|36.35%
|Industrials
|16.32%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|34.04%
|Technology
|14.88%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|93.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.63%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|66.84%
|Financial Services
|12.13%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|21.10%
|Real Estate
|6.79%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|13.83%
|Energy
|5.50%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|10.82%
|Basic Materials
|5.32%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|12.94%
|Consumer Defense
|5.05%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|11.88%
|Utilities
|2.25%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|11.17%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|93.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWGVX % Rank
|US
|97.14%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|21.45%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|77.48%
|GWGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|48.47%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.98%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|80.21%
|GWGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GWGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GWGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|20.16%
|GWGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWGVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|56.74%
|GWGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GWGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWGVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|26.26%
|GWGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Jeff is the Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small/Mid Cap Core Strategies. He also directs GW&K’s research effort for small and mid cap stocks and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He started his investment career in 1998 working for BNY Asset Management first as an associate analyst and then as an analyst on their successful Small Cap Growth investment team. Jeff joined GW&K’s Equity team in 2004. He earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Jeff earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...