• Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all, and normally at least 80% of its total assets, in the equity securities (primarily common stocks and stock index derivatives) included in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivative instruments, including exchange listed futures, that are based on: • The Russell 1000 ® Value Index; • Companies included in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index; or • Stock indexes comparable to the Russell 1000 ® Value Index. • The Russell 1000 ® Value Index measures the performance of the large capitalization value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 ® companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios, lower Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System forecast medium-term ( i.e., two year) growth and lower sales per share historical growth ( i.e., five years). The Russell 1000 ® Value Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer to the large capitalization value segment. The index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are included and that the represented companies continue to reflect value characteristics. • The Fund is passively managed, which means it tries to duplicate the investment composition and performance of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. As a result, the Sub-Adviser does not use traditional methods of fund investment management for the Fund, such as selecting securities on the basis of economic, financial and market analysis. Rather, the Sub-Adviser buys and sells securities in response to changes in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index. The Fund generally uses a replication method to track the Russell 1000 ® Value Index, but will exclude securities as required by the Fund’s faith-based investment policies and restrictions. Because the Fund has fees and transaction expenses (while the Russell 1000 ® Value Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index. • The correlation between the Fund’s performance and the Russell 1000 ® Value Index is expected to be greater than 98%. However, it could be lower in certain market environments and due to certain stocks that may be excluded from the Fund’s portfolio because of faith-based investment policies and restrictions (100% would indicate perfect correlation). • Pursuing its investment strategy to duplicate the investment composition of the Russell 1000 ® Value Index may at times cause the Fund to focus its investments in one or a few particular economic sectors. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses one or more Sub-Advisers to manage its portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.