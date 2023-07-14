Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.