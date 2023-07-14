Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$579 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.2%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GVIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|93.19%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|90.64%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|88.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|77.38%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|47.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|92.93%
|2021
|1.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|64.20%
|2020
|3.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|34.70%
|2019
|4.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|57.42%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|51.75%
|Period
|GVIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|87.09%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|83.69%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|88.23%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|78.52%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|71.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|92.93%
|2021
|1.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|63.91%
|2020
|3.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|34.70%
|2019
|4.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|57.42%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|64.16%
|GVIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|579 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|53.82%
|Number of Holdings
|455
|1
|10801
|25.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|0
|34.5 B
|56.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.15%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|57.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.17%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|86.75%
|Cash
|5.69%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|8.84%
|Other
|0.14%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|17.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|14.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|7.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|15.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.95%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|60.12%
|Industrials
|16.56%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|24.60%
|Technology
|13.65%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|29.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.04%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|18.78%
|Healthcare
|10.99%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|63.46%
|Basic Materials
|8.65%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|38.86%
|Communication Services
|6.28%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|45.85%
|Consumer Defense
|6.05%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|90.25%
|Energy
|3.54%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|74.24%
|Real Estate
|2.87%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|27.22%
|Utilities
|2.41%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|57.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Non US
|92.60%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|71.18%
|US
|1.57%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|52.78%
|GVIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|19.59%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|83.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|16.57%
|GVIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|38.46%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GVIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|80.00%
|GVIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|50.00%
|GVIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GVIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.10%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|70.16%
|GVIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2016
6.21
6.2%
Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 2016
5.55
5.6%
Toshinori Kobayashi (Back-Up Portfolio Manager), became the Team Leader for the Research Active Management team with Nikko in 2010, after serving as Team Leader and Portfolio Manager of the Market-Oriented Fund Management Team of the Equity Fund Management Department. Mr. Kobayashi became a Portfolio Manager in 1992 following three years of work in corporate research. Mr. Kobayashi began his career at Nikko Securities Investment Trust & Management (now Nikko AM) in 1988. Mr. Kobayashi holds a B.A. in Law from Chuo University and is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 2016
5.55
5.6%
Investment career commenced upon joining Schroders in 1992. Currently a fund manager managing Regional and Hong Kong/China equity mandates. Based in Hong Kong. Toby was seconded to Hong Kong in 1995 after 3 years working as an UK equity analyst in London. In 1995, he started covering Hong Kong equities before becoming responsible for financials research across the Asia ex Japan region. Toby became Head of North Asian research in 2001 and Head of Asia ex Japan Equities Research in 2002. He started to manage money in 2003, a large regional financial sector portfolio for a sovereign wealth fund. In 2007, he started to manage regional equity and officially took over as the lead on Hong Kong/China mandates at the start of 2008. Toby became the Head of Asian ex Japan Equity Investments in July 2017. Institute of Investment Management and Research (IIMR) associate. MA in Geography, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 2016
5.55
5.6%
Caroline Moleux, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst with AXA IM. Ms. Moleux joined AXA IM in 2005 as a Portfolio Manage/Analyst on the convertible and global entrepreneur strategy. She now serves as Portfolio Manager Analyst within the small cap team and is in charge of the consumer sector. Prior to joining AXA IM, Ms. Moleux worked for three years at ADI where she was an analyst on the convertible arbitrage strategy. Ms. Moleux holds a CFA and an MBA in corporate finance and financial engineering from the University Paris Dauphine.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Mr. Hirschen is a portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Systematic Equity team and manages High Dividend Global mandates, including enhanced dividend strategies with an option overlay. Mr. Hirschen. He previously worked for a leading international consultancy in risk management and risk modeling. Mr. Hirschen has a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Hannover, Germany, a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Frankfurt, Germany, and a doctorate from the University of Darmstadt, Germany. He is a CFA charterholder and a CAIA charterholder, and holds the Financial Risk Manager designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Karsten Niemann is a portfolio manager in the Systematic Equity team. He manages Best Styles Europe Equity as well as European High Dividend mandates with more than USD 9bn assets under management. He joined the company in 1998 as a quantitative analyst. In his capacity as portfolio manager he as well successfully managed Best Styles Global and Best Styles Euroland products. Karsten obtained a master’s degree in economics from the University of Bonn, Germany. He has been a CFA charterholder since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
Yu Sato (Back-Up Portfolio Manager), has been serving as back-up portfolio manager for the Japan Active Value Equity Strategy and the Japan Cash-Rich Company Equity Strategy since May 2021. Mr. Sato joined Nikko AM as an analyst and portfolio manager in the Research Active Management team in 2015. Prior to joining Nikko AM, Mr. Sato worked as a research analyst at Asahi Life Asset Management, covering the retail and food sectors. Mr. Sato began his career in 2010 with auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Arata where his duties included fund auditing. Mr. Sato holds a B.A. in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University and is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Allen E. Choinski, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of WTIA and is responsible for quantitative equity research and portfolio management to support Wilmington Trust's quantitatively managed equity funds. Mr. Choinski also develops targeted quantitative models. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2007, Mr. Choinski researched and implemented quantitative equity investment strategies at Alpha Equity Management, LLC. He began his investment management career as a financial advisor at Smith Barney, and later worked for five years at ING's Aeltus Investment Management in fundamental and quantitative research. Choiski holds Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Kristen Schlüter, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Multi Asset Solutions department. Mr. Schlüter joined Berenberg as a portfolio manager in 2018. Within the Multi Asset Solutions department, he is responsible for the development, implementation and management of quantitative investment and risk management processes. Mr. Schlüter is responsible for a number of institutional mandates both as lead and deputy portfolio manager. He earned a B.Sc as well as a M.Sc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Technical University of Darmstadt. During this studies, Mr. Schlüter gained experience in Financial Engineering at Value & Risk Valuation Services GmbH and in Derivatives Sales at UBS AG. Mr. Schlüter was awarded the CFA charter in 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Luca Kroschke is a portfolio manager in the Multi Asset Solutions department. Mr. Kroschke joined the Multi Asset team in 2016 as a portfolio manager responsible for asset management core strategies as well as fund and ETF selection process. Before working as a portfolio manager, Mr. Kroschke completed a dual study program at Berenberg in cooperation with the Hamburg School of Business Administration. As part of his studies, he was assigned to various areas of corporate banking and asset management during the practical phases. Mr. Kroschke is responsible for a number of institutional mandates both as lead and deputy portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
