Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund

mutual fund
GUSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GUSYX) Primary
GUSYX (Mutual Fund)

Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GUSYX) Primary
GUSYX (Mutual Fund)

Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.11 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GUSYX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund

GUSYX | Fund

$17.56

$118 M

0.01%

$0.00

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$118 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund

GUSYX | Fund

$17.56

$118 M

0.01%

$0.00

1.11%

GUSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Grandeur Peak Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    6825354
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Pearce

Fund Description

Through October 30, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will be in effect:

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets at the time of purchase in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to the United States. The Adviser generally considers a company to be economically tied to a market based on where the company is organized, headquartered, has its primary stock exchange listing, or has substantial concentration of assets or revenues. Domestic companies may have exposure to foreign countries. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies economically tied to countries outside of the United States. The Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities with market capitalizations of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be best-in-class among their peers. This fundamental analysis generally includes studying the company, its industry, and its competitors, as well as talking with the management team. The Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social and governance issues. The Adviser travels extensively to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to talk with senior management.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Fund seeks to invest in what the Adviser believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets

between sectors based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors.

Effective October 31, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will replace the previous principal investment strategies of the Fund in their entirety:

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets at the time of purchase in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to the United States. The Adviser considers a company to be economically tied to a country if at least one of the following attributes exists: the company (1) is organized in such country, (2) is headquartered in such country, (3) has its primary stock exchange listing in a market located in such country, or (4) during the company’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in such country or has at least 50% of its assets in such country. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies economically tied to countries outside of the United States. The Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities with market capitalizations of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes are among the highest quality in their global peer group. This fundamental analysis generally includes a study of the company’s financial performance, its management, its competitors, its industry, its competitive advantage, its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, the geographic region(s) to which it is economically tied and talking with the management team. In performing such analysis, the Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential. The Adviser also travels on an as-needed basis to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to speak directly with senior management.

The ESG criteria described above are collectively one of many factors that the Adviser uses as part of its fundamental analysis of a company. In analyzing a company’s approach to these ESG criteria, the Adviser assesses a number of factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include factors that the Adviser believes are relevant, such as: local economic development priorities, shareholder rights, management oversight and transparency, board membership and structure, accounting standards, environmental policies, social justice policies, and labor relations. These factors are assessed quantitatively and qualitatively, as applicable, through the Adviser’s research and engagement process.

The Adviser incorporates the results of this analysis into its overall decision-making but does not specifically include or exclude a particular company solely based on the Adviser’s assessment of that company’s ESG factors. The Adviser generally applies this ESG analysis to companies in which the Fund invests, but not to the cash or cash equivalent positions in the Fund’s portfolio.

Because incorporating ESG considerations into the investment research process involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the Adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Fund seeks to invest in what the Adviser believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between sectors based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors.

Read More

GUSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -26.9% 59.5% 85.11%
1 Yr 6.4% -43.3% 860.3% 83.16%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 20.07%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.75%
2021 9.2% -52.0% 83.9% 6.07%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -53.4% 55.3% 81.74%
1 Yr 6.4% -60.3% 860.3% 78.90%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 20.11%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.75%
2021 9.2% -52.0% 83.9% 6.07%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GUSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GUSYX Category Low Category High GUSYX % Rank
Net Assets 118 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 84.93%
Number of Holdings 86 20 3702 34.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 83.33%
Weighting of Top 10 27.03% 5.5% 92.1% 49.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Republic Bank 3.78%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc 3.32%
  3. Endava PLC ADR 2.88%
  4. Qualys Inc 2.87%
  5. PJT Partners Inc Class A 2.81%
  6. Paycom Software Inc 2.64%
  7. Pluralsight Inc Class A 2.63%
  8. Littelfuse Inc 2.56%
  9. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.49%
  10. Fastenal Co 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GUSYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.91% 23.99% 100.52% 53.55%
Cash 		1.68% -0.52% 26.94% 52.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.41% 0.00% 2.30% 4.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 48.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 42.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUSYX % Rank
Technology 		36.09% 0.04% 62.17% 19.86%
Financial Services 		22.85% 0.00% 43.01% 4.26%
Healthcare 		14.80% 0.00% 43.77% 77.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.73% 0.00% 57.41% 65.43%
Industrials 		7.54% 0.00% 38.23% 89.36%
Real Estate 		3.96% 0.00% 19.28% 25.18%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 16.40% 60.46%
Communication Services 		0.35% 0.00% 18.33% 84.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 56.91%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 78.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 85.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUSYX % Rank
US 		88.64% 23.38% 100.52% 83.33%
Non US 		9.27% 0.00% 35.22% 14.72%

GUSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GUSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.02% 19.28% 45.23%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GUSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GUSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 27.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GUSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 250.31% 25.69%

GUSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GUSYX Category Low Category High GUSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 2.33% 48.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GUSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GUSYX Category Low Category High GUSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -2.24% 2.75% 24.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GUSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GUSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Pearce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2020

2.2

2.2%

Mr. Pearce, CIO and Portfolio Manager, has been a senior research analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the financial sector, since the firm’s inception in 2011. Prior to Grandeur Peak, Mr. Pearce was a junior and later senior research analyst at Wasatch Advisors from 2005-2009. In 2010, Mr. Pearce interned at Thornburg Investment Management as a global equities analyst while earning his MBA. Mr. Pearce has a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Utah and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley. He holds the CFA designation, having passed each of the three levels on his first attempt. Mr. Pearce speaks Portuguese and lived in Brazil for two years.

Brad Barth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2020

2.2

2.2%

Mr. Barth is Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the financials sector globally. Mr. Barth joined Grandeur Peak in 2015 from Goldman Sachs, where he was an EMEA financial institutions analyst in the Credit Research Group for four years. In this role, he covered French and Benelux banks during the European sovereign debt crisis. Mr. Barth graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and received a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He is currently a doctoral candidate in Finance at the University of Utah.

Stuart Rigby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2020

2.2

2.2%

Mr. Rigby is a Sr. Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the technology sector globally. Mr. Rigby joined Grandeur Peak in 2012 after receiving an MBA from Cornell University. During his graduate program he interned at Epic Ventures and Opteris. Prior to that, Mr. Rigby spent two years as a product manager at Alliance Health Networks (social internet) and four years as a software engineer at lntelisum (3D software).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×