Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by these Obligations (see “Name Policies”). “Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations” include U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes and other securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, as well as Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities (STRIPS) and other zero-coupon securities. GMO normally seeks to maintain an estimated interest rate duration of one year or less for the Fund’s portfolio. For an additional discussion of duration, see “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Bond Funds — Duration.”

In addition to Direct U.S. Treasury Obligations, the Fund typically invests to a lesser extent in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO and in other fixed income securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government or the governments of other developed countries, including but not limited to U.S. and non-U.S. agency securities and securities issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank and the World Bank.

The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. Under the repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund, the Fund purchases a security backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government from a seller who simultaneously commits to repurchase, on an agreed date, the security from the Fund at the original purchase price plus an agreed upon amount representing interest. Under reverse repurchase agreements, the Fund sells a security backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government to a buyer and simultaneously commits to repurchase, on an agreed date, the security from the buyer at the original purchase price plus an agreed upon amount representing interest. The counterparties in repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements are typically brokers and banks, and the safety of the arrangement depends on, among other things, the Fund’s having an interest in the security (or other collateral) that it can realize in the event of the counterparty’s insolvency or inability or unwillingness to pay.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, GMO focuses primarily on the relative attractiveness of different obligations (such as bonds, notes or bills), which can vary depending on the general level of interest rates as well as supply and demand imbalances and other market conditions. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, disclosure, reporting, and other requirements applicable to money market funds under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.