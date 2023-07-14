The Fund will employ a fundamental long-short real estate strategy that seeks to neutralize exposure to general stock market risk and volatility by taking both long and short positions in real estate investments. The Fund’s investment approach seeks to provide positive returns that are neutral with regard to other major asset classes and volatility, but the Fund’s returns may be negative during certain periods. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) long and short equity securities of issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and (ii) equity-like securities, including individual securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives, giving long and short exposure to (i.e., economic characteristics similar to) issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry. The Fund will consider an issuer to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry if: (i) at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, or derived from, the ownership, construction, management, financing, leasing, brokering, or sale of residential, or commercial real estate, or the provision of products and services related to the real estate industry, such as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, or mortgage servicing companies or (ii) a widely recognized industry classification system provider has given the company an industry or sector classification consistent with the real estate industry. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, REITs and other investment vehicles primarily engaged in the real estate industry, ETFs, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) giving exposure to real estate markets. The Fund may take a long position by buying a security that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), believes will appreciate, or it may sell a security short by first borrowing it from a third party with the intention to sell it later at a market price. The Fund will usually obtain exposure to short positions by entering into derivative instruments. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or to seek positive returns where the Investment Manager believes the security will depreciate. The Investment Manager will make investment decisions based primarily on a relative value fundamental framework. These investment decisions will be guided by a top-down approach to allocating the Fund’s assets among geographic regions and property sectors. The Investment Manager will then select individual securities using a bottom-up approach, focused primarily on a relative value-oriented process that reflects the macro-level investment themes and a due diligence process that includes, among other analytical components, an assessment of issuer-specific factors such as management acumen and strategic direction. The Fund may dynamically adjust its level of long and short exposure to the real estate markets over time based on macroeconomic, industry-specific, and other factors. The Fund pursues a pair-trading strategy commonly referred to as “market neutral” because it is intended to maintain long and short positions that offset one another. As a result, the Fund’s net market exposure will normally approximate zero. The Fund’s long-short strategy is designed to reduce the Fund’s overall exposure to general stock market movements and produce returns that are uncorrelated to other major asset classes. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions. To enhance the Fund’s exposure to real estate markets and to seek to increase the Fund’s returns, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, the Fund’s long and short positions in equities may be combined with investments in derivatives. The derivatives in which the Fund invests include, among other derivatives, swap agreements (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). These investments will be used to obtain the Fund's short exposure and may also be used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, to maintain long exposure to the equity markets, to increase returns, to generate income, or to seek to manage volatility of the portfolio. The Fund may also invest a substantial portion of its assets, including proceeds of its short sales, in investment companies advised by the Investment Manager, or an affiliate of the Investment Manager, that invest in short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities, such as high yield, high risk debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”), asset-backed securities and commercial paper. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories, such as credit and interest rate risk. The Fund will concentrate its investments in the real estate industry (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers considered to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry). Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.