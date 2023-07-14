Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
GUMNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.98 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GUMNX) Primary C (GUMCX) A (GUMAX) Other (GUMPX)
GUMNX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.98 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GUMNX) Primary C (GUMCX) A (GUMAX) Other (GUMPX)
GUMNX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.98 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GUMNX) Primary C (GUMCX) A (GUMAX) Other (GUMPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund

GUMNX | Fund

$26.98

$51.8 M

0.00%

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$51.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 264.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund

GUMNX | Fund

$26.98

$51.8 M

0.00%

1.58%

GUMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Market Neutral Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samir Sanghani

Fund Description

The Fund will employ a fundamental long-short real estate strategy that seeks to neutralize exposure to general stock market risk and volatility by taking both long and short positions in real estate investments. The Fund’s investment approach seeks to provide positive returns that are neutral with regard to other major asset classes and volatility, but the Fund’s returns may be negative during certain periods.The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) long and short equity securities of issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and (ii) equity-like securities, including individual securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives, giving long and short exposure to (i.e., economic characteristics similar to) issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry.The Fund will consider an issuer to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry if: (i) at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, or derived from, the ownership, construction, management, financing, leasing, brokering, or sale of residential, or commercial real estate, or the provision of products and services related to the real estate industry, such as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, or mortgage servicing companies or (ii) a widely recognized industry classification system provider has given the company an industry or sector classification consistent with the real estate industry.Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, REITs and other investment vehicles primarily engaged in the real estate industry, ETFs, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) giving exposure to real estate markets. The Fund may take a long position by buying a security that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), believes will appreciate, or it may sell a security short by first borrowing it from a third party with the intention to sell it later at a market price. The Fund will usually obtain exposure to short positions by entering into derivative instruments. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or to seek positive returns where the Investment Manager believes the security will depreciate.The Investment Manager will make investment decisions based primarily on a relative value fundamental framework. These investment decisions will be guided by a top-down approach to allocating the Fund’s assets among geographic regions and property sectors. The Investment Manager will then select individual securities using a bottom-up approach, focused primarily on a relative value-oriented process that reflects the macro-level investment themes and a due diligence process that includes, among other analytical components, an assessment of issuer-specific factors such as management acumen and strategic direction.The Fund may dynamically adjust its level of long and short exposure to the real estate markets over time based on macroeconomic, industry-specific, and other factors. The Fund pursues a pair-trading strategy commonly referred to as “market neutral” because it is intended to maintain long and short positions that offset one another. As a result, the Fund’s net market exposure will normally approximate zero. The Fund’s long-short strategy is designed to reduce the Fund’s overall exposure to general stock market movements and produce returns that are uncorrelated to other major asset classes. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions.To enhance the Fund’s exposure to real estate markets and to seek to increase the Fund’s returns, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, the Fund’s long and short positions in equities may be combined with investments in derivatives. The derivatives in which the Fund invests include, among other derivatives, swap agreements (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). These investments will be used to obtain the Fund's short exposure and may also be used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, to maintain long exposure to the equity markets, to increase returns, to generate income, or to seek to manage volatility of the portfolio.The Fund may also invest a substantial portion of its assets, including proceeds of its short sales, in investment companies advised by the Investment Manager, or an affiliate of the Investment Manager, that invest in short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities, such as high yield, high risk debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”), asset-backed securities and commercial paper. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories, such as credit and interest rate risk.The Fund will concentrate its investments in the real estate industry (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers considered to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry).Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.
Read More

GUMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -11.6% 15.8% 89.00%
1 Yr 0.5% -33.0% 41.7% 83.50%
3 Yr -0.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 46.94%
5 Yr 1.2%* -4.8% 11.1% 22.89%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -31.7% 23.2% 15.31%
2021 1.1% -20.7% 10.7% 35.05%
2020 2.1% -12.4% 14.7% 61.11%
2019 0.4% -13.2% 12.9% 53.16%
2018 -0.5% -11.7% 7.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -11.7% 15.8% 89.00%
1 Yr 0.5% -33.0% 41.7% 83.50%
3 Yr -0.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 41.84%
5 Yr 1.7%* -4.8% 11.1% 19.28%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -31.7% 23.2% 15.31%
2021 1.1% -20.7% 10.7% 35.05%
2020 2.1% -12.4% 14.7% 50.00%
2019 0.4% -12.7% 12.9% 11.39%
2018 0.0% -11.5% 13.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GUMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GUMNX Category Low Category High GUMNX % Rank
Net Assets 51.8 M 105 K 12.6 B 65.38%
Number of Holdings 35 5 2526 91.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.9 M -619 M 6.53 B 33.65%
Weighting of Top 10 72.96% 7.6% 96.1% 18.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl 44.71%
  2. Extra Space Storage Inc 4.17%
  3. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  4. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  5. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  6. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  7. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  8. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  9. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%
  10. Ms Equity Custom Basket 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GUMNX % Rank
Stocks 		59.11% -57.09% 325.56% 25.96%
Cash 		44.72% -225.56% 102.75% 47.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 69.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 75.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 75.00%
Other 		-3.83% -11.90% 43.69% 96.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUMNX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 0.00% 93.91% 4.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 66.28% 87.10%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.58% 93.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.28% 91.40%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.37% 97.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 53.30% 88.17%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 33.72% 91.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 30.58% 89.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.06% 65.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.74% 95.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUMNX % Rank
US 		59.11% -55.82% 325.56% 24.04%
Non US 		0.00% -7.09% 86.98% 66.35%

GUMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GUMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.73% 9.52% 66.99%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.13% 1.65% 50.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GUMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GUMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GUMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 264.00% 30.00% 483.00% 88.76%

GUMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GUMNX Category Low Category High GUMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 54.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GUMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GUMNX Category Low Category High GUMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -2.49% 4.20% 33.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GUMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GUMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samir Sanghani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Samir Sanghani’s responsibilities include equity portfolio management, research, and development of strategies as head of the Quantitative Strategies Group in Santa Monica. He also leads a team of fundamental sector analysts covering US equities. Prior to joining Guggenheim in 2008, he was portfolio manager of a value/opportunistic equity hedge fund. Mr. Sanghani also served as VP of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer at a multi-manager hedge fund firm offering fundamental and quantitative equity long/short strategies. Prior to this, he was a Management Consultant for six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Sanghani holds a B.S. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rice University and an MBA from M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Michael Chong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×