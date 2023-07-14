Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.