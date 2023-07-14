Home
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
GTORX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.79 -0.05 -0.19%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (GITIX) Primary C (GITCX) A (GITAX) S (GITSX) Inv (GISTX) Retirement (GTORX) Other (GSJPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund

GTORX | Fund

$25.79

$580 M

0.00%

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.4%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$580 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTORX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Barry

Fund Description

GTORX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.4% -29.2% 72.6% 31.33%
1 Yr 6.5% -40.8% 65.2% 81.55%
3 Yr -5.5%* -40.4% 28.1% 72.77%
5 Yr -2.7%* -30.5% 25.6% 78.34%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 24.7% 56.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.4% -73.9% 35.7% 85.78%
2021 2.8% -25.6% 45.1% 47.77%
2020 10.5% 1.8% 60.0% 72.17%
2019 4.7% -15.0% 13.7% 83.74%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.4% -54.1% 72.3% 25.75%
1 Yr 6.5% -62.3% 65.2% 57.26%
3 Yr -5.5%* -40.4% 36.7% 73.83%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 68.91%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% 55.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.4% -73.9% 35.7% 85.78%
2021 2.8% -25.6% 45.1% 47.77%
2020 10.5% 1.8% 60.0% 72.17%
2019 4.7% -15.0% 13.7% 83.74%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GTORX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTORX Category Low Category High GTORX % Rank
Net Assets 580 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 55.98%
Number of Holdings 39 10 397 81.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 344 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 51.27%
Weighting of Top 10 48.13% 7.6% 100.0% 53.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.36%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.98%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.90%
  4. Apple Inc 5.46%
  5. Facebook Inc Class A 4.20%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.84%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.75%
  8. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 3.47%
  9. Accenture PLC Class A 3.11%
  10. Texas Instruments Inc 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTORX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 68.59% 100.53% 50.00%
Cash 		1.04% -0.53% 15.91% 47.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 28.39%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 32.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 27.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 26.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTORX % Rank
Technology 		70.38% 2.80% 100.00% 50.42%
Communication Services 		12.26% 0.00% 97.05% 28.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.44% 0.00% 32.97% 32.20%
Real Estate 		5.30% 0.00% 15.05% 4.24%
Financial Services 		3.63% 0.00% 38.36% 54.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 27.12%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 74.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 63.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 26.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 33.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 32.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTORX % Rank
US 		94.94% 19.45% 100.53% 16.95%
Non US 		4.02% 0.00% 80.40% 81.36%

GTORX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.08% 3.60% 45.45%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.03% 1.95% 88.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GTORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.69% 281.00% 47.28%

GTORX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTORX Category Low Category High GTORX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 44.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTORX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTORX Category Low Category High GTORX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -2.30% 2.08% 48.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTORX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

GTORX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Charles (Brook) Dane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.

Sung Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

