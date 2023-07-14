The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers engaged primarily in health care-related industries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is engaged in health care-related industries, including whether (1) it derives 50% or more of its gross income or its net sales from activities in the health care industry; (2) it devotes 50% or more of its assets to producing revenues from the health care industry; or (3) based on other available information, the Fund’s portfolio manager determines that its primary business is within the health care industry. Issuers engaged in health care-related industries include those that design, manufacture, or sell products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine (such as pharmaceutical issuers, biotechnology research firms, companies that sell medical products, and companies that own or operate health care facilities). The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers including up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. In selecting securities for the Fund, the portfolio manager first screens the global investment universe. Securities of issuers with a minimum market capitalization threshold are considered for further evaluation if they are identified as having attractive growth prospects relative to their current valuations. The portfolio manager uses a research-oriented bottom-up investment approach, focusing on issuer fundamentals in an effort to uncover future growth prospects that are not yet appreciated by the market. In analyzing specific industries, the portfolio manager ordinarily looks for above-average growth and demand; below-average reimbursement risk; and high barriers to entry. In analyzing specific issuers, the portfolio manager ordinarily looks for leading issuers with defensible franchises; issuers with a solid 18- to 24-month outlook; value-added and/or niche-oriented products and/or services; potential to expand margins and improve profitability; superior earnings-per-share growth; a strong balance sheet and moderate financial leverage; a capable management team; and potential for downside business risks. Security selection is then further refined by valuation analysis. In general, the portfolio manager targets securities trading at attractive valuations based upon one or more of the following parameters: price-to-earnings (P/E); P/E ratio versus expected earnings per share growth rate; enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); discounted cash flow analysis; sum of parts analysis and asset/scarcity value. Additionally, the position is sized in an effort to manage risk-adjusted returns. The portfolio manager’s focused investment approach may result in the Fund holding a more limited number of securities than other funds with a substantially similar investment. The portfolio manager will consider selling the security of an issuer if, among other things, (1) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (2) if more compelling opportunities exist; or (3) the security’s price reaches its valuation target.