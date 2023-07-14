Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
Net Assets
$1.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio 1.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GTHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|44.51%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|46.95%
|3 Yr
|-12.8%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|91.67%
|5 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|90.58%
|10 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|97.44%
* Annualized
|GTHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.37 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|31.71%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|25
|473
|46.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|603 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|43.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.42%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|55.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTHCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.86%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|77.50%
|Cash
|3.14%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|18.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|10.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|27.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|10.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|6.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTHCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|1.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.13%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|11.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|7.50%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|9.38%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|27.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|6.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|15.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|10.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|36.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTHCX % Rank
|US
|86.92%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|45.63%
|Non US
|9.94%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|48.75%
|GTHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.77%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|18.75%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|35.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GTHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|15.00%
|GTHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|10.06%
|GTHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|26.06%
|GTHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GTHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.99%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|88.54%
|GTHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. Livengood has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since May 2006 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. He was a Senior Research Analyst from May 2006 to January 2014, responsible for the health care, energy and financial services sectors for mid- and small-cap growth accounts. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2006, Mr. Livengood was a vice president and fund analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. During his tenure at Merrill Lynch he also worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Media Group and as an associate with Merrill Lynch Ventures.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
