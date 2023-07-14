Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

Net Assets

$1.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Livengood

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers engaged primarily in health care-related industries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund uses various criteria to determine whether an issuer is engaged in health care-related industries, including whether (1) it derives 50% or more of its gross income or its net sales from activities in the health care industry; (2) it devotes 50% or more of its assets to producing revenues from the health care industry; or (3) based on other available information, the Fund’s portfolio manager determines that its primary business is within the health care industry. Issuers engaged in health care-related industries include those that design, manufacture, or sell products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine (such as pharmaceutical issuers, biotechnology research firms, companies that sell medical products, and companies that own or operate health care facilities).The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and depositary receipts.The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers including up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.In selecting securities for the Fund, the portfolio manager first screensthe global investment universe. Securities of issuers with a minimum market capitalization threshold are considered for further evaluation if they are identified as having attractive growth prospects relative to their current valuations. The portfolio manager uses a research-oriented bottom-up investment approach, focusing on issuer fundamentals in an effort to uncover future growth prospects that are not yet appreciated by the market.In analyzing specific industries, the portfolio manager ordinarily looks for above-average growth and demand; below-average reimbursement risk; and high barriers to entry. In analyzing specific issuers, the portfolio manager ordinarily looks for leading issuers with defensible franchises; issuers with a solid 18- to 24-month outlook; value-added and/or niche-oriented products and/or services; potential to expand margins and improve profitability; superior earnings-per-share growth; a strong balance sheet and moderate financial leverage; a capable management team; and potential for downside business risks.Security selection is then further refined by valuation analysis. In general, the portfolio manager targets securities trading at attractive valuations based upon one or more of the following parameters: price-to-earnings (P/E); P/E ratio versus expected earnings per share growth rate; enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); discounted cash flow analysis; sum of parts analysis and asset/scarcity value. Additionally, the position is sized in an effort to manage risk-adjusted returns. The portfolio manager’s focused investment approach may result in the Fund holding a more limited number of securities than other funds with a substantially similar investment.The portfolio manager will consider selling the security of an issuer if, among other things, (1) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (2) if morecompelling opportunities exist; or (3) the security’s price reaches its valuation target.
GTHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.3% 31.3% 44.51%
1 Yr 4.6% -23.6% 34.8% 46.95%
3 Yr -12.8%* -21.3% 15.7% 91.67%
5 Yr -7.2%* -15.0% 12.1% 90.58%
10 Yr -5.3%* -6.2% 16.0% 97.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -53.9% 5.0% 68.63%
2021 -13.7% -22.3% 12.3% 94.77%
2020 0.9% -4.7% 41.4% 90.54%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 28.03%
2018 -2.4% -5.7% 16.7% 76.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -50.0% 21.6% 37.20%
1 Yr 4.6% -60.2% 34.8% 42.42%
3 Yr -12.8%* -21.3% 17.8% 93.42%
5 Yr -7.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 90.98%
10 Yr -1.7%* -6.2% 18.5% 93.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -53.9% 5.0% 68.63%
2021 -13.7% -22.3% 12.3% 94.77%
2020 0.9% -4.7% 41.4% 90.54%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 28.03%
2018 -2.4% -5.7% 16.7% 77.78%

NAV & Total Return History

GTHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTHCX Category Low Category High GTHCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.37 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 31.71%
Number of Holdings 90 25 473 46.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 603 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 43.13%
Weighting of Top 10 43.42% 12.3% 80.8% 55.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.83%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 5.27%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.97%
  4. Anthem Inc 4.77%
  5. Danaher Corp 4.13%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 4.11%
  7. AbbVie Inc 3.77%
  8. HCA Healthcare Inc 3.31%
  9. Medtronic PLC 3.12%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTHCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.86% 85.37% 106.13% 77.50%
Cash 		3.14% -0.04% 9.01% 18.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 10.00%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 27.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 10.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 6.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTHCX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 1.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 11.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 7.50%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 9.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 27.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 6.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 15.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 10.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 36.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTHCX % Rank
US 		86.92% 53.67% 104.41% 45.63%
Non US 		9.94% 0.00% 45.40% 48.75%

GTHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.08% 33.47% 18.75%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.25% 35.37%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 76.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GTHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 15.00%

Trading Fees

GTHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 10.06%

GTHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTHCX Category Low Category High GTHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 26.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTHCX Category Low Category High GTHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.99% -2.54% 1.85% 88.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Livengood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Livengood has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since May 2006 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. He was a Senior Research Analyst from May 2006 to January 2014, responsible for the health care, energy and financial services sectors for mid- and small-cap growth accounts. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2006, Mr. Livengood was a vice president and fund analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. During his tenure at Merrill Lynch he also worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Media Group and as an associate with Merrill Lynch Ventures.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

