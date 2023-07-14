Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$1.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco EQV Emerging Markets All Cap Fd
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 25, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shuxin (Steve) Cao

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common and preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund’s common stock investments also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to have potential for earnings or revenue growth.The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and may invest a significant amount of its net assets in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets countries.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.The Fund can use futures contracts to gain exposure to the broad market in connection with managing cash balances or to hedge against downside risk.The portfolio managers’ strategy primarily focuses on identifying issuers that they believe have a strong “EQV” profile. The portfolio managers’ EQV investment approach focuses on Earnings, demonstrated by sustainable earnings growth; Quality, demonstrated by efficient capital allocation; and Valuation, demonstrated by attractive prices.The portfolio managers employ a disciplined investment strategy that emphasizes fundamental research. The fundamental research primarily focuses on identifying quality growth companies and is supported by quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and risk management. Investments for the portfolio are selected bottom-up on a security-by-security basis. The focus is on the strengths of individual issuers, rather than sector or country trends.The Fund’s portfolio managers may consider selling a security for several reasons, including when (1) its price changes such that they believe it has become too expensive, (2) the original investment thesis for the company is no longer valid, or (3) a more compelling investment opportunity is identified.
Read More

GTDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -11.0% 30.2% 25.16%
1 Yr 18.7% -12.7% 29.2% 6.77%
3 Yr -1.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 55.98%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 25.81%
10 Yr 0.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 51.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -50.1% 7.2% 16.60%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 74.37%
2020 3.7% -7.2% 79.7% 72.99%
2019 6.4% -4.4% 9.2% 5.78%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 69.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -30.3% 30.2% 24.07%
1 Yr 18.7% -48.9% 29.2% 5.89%
3 Yr -1.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 55.97%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 27.56%
10 Yr 1.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 51.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -50.1% 7.2% 16.60%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 74.37%
2020 3.7% -7.2% 79.7% 72.99%
2019 6.4% -4.4% 9.2% 5.78%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 7.0% 74.59%

NAV & Total Return History

GTDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTDIX Category Low Category High GTDIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.94 B 717 K 102 B 28.26%
Number of Holdings 77 10 6734 66.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 717 M 340 K 19.3 B 25.80%
Weighting of Top 10 36.94% 2.8% 71.7% 39.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTDIX % Rank
Stocks 		92.67% 0.90% 110.97% 87.95%
Cash 		7.33% -23.67% 20.19% 8.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 47.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 42.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 35.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 44.36%

GTDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.03% 41.06% 74.07%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 2.00% 47.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 23.88%

GTDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTDIX Category Low Category High GTDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.37% 0.00% 12.61% 31.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTDIX Category Low Category High GTDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -1.98% 17.62% 43.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

GTDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shuxin (Steve) Cao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2003

19.03

19.0%

Steve Cao is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco international/global growth strategies. He began his investment career in 1993 as an international equity analyst specializing in Asian securities at Boatmen’s Trust Co. In 1997, he joined Invesco and continued as an international equity analyst with a focus on Asia and Latin America until assuming his present duties in 1999. A native of Tianjin, China, Mr. Cao earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Tianjin Foreign Language Institute and a MBA from Texas A&M University. He is a CPA and a CFA.

Borge Endresen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2003

19.03

19.0%

Borge Endresen joined Invesco in 1999. He was promoted to portfolio manager for international growth and emerging markets strategies in 2002. He was previously an associate financial consultant with Merrill Lynch. Borge Endresen started in the industry in 1995. A native of Stavanger, Norway, Mr. Endresen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mark Jason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2009

13.26

13.3%

Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brently Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

